Erin Lichy Shades Brynn Whitfield for Flirting With Her Husband

By now, I hope you’ve all had time to catch up on the rebooted version of the Real Housewives of New York. There’s something about it. It feels fresh and new. Almost like a cleanup was needed. That’s not to say the original cast members of RHONY — especially Ramona Singer, Bethenny Frankel, and Luann de Lesseps — will be forgotten. In fact, a handful of cast members from the show’s original run are iconic, and we, as viewers, have a lot to thank them for.

But this new group of women is diverse; they’re real friends and relatable — at least for the most part. I’ve never had the opportunity to fight with my friends over cheese, but if given the chance, I might. Anyway, among the cast are what I can tell will be a memorable pair of frenemies, Erin Lichy and Brynn Whitfield.

The two are a little quippy with each other during the premiere, but it’s the trailer that teases their rocky relationship ahead.

Erin says there are aspects of Brynn she doesn’t like

In an interview with Us Weekly, the new reality star detailed her up-and-down relationship with Brynn, adding that her co-star can sometimes go too far.

“There are things about [Brynn’s] personality that I really love and gravitate towards. … But when she gets to a place that I feel becomes … too serious or like, icky, that’s when I’m just like, ‘OK.’ I kind of put my hands up.”

During a section of the Season 14 trailer, Brynn jokes with Erin’s husband, Abe Lichy, at a party, saying, “When you’re ready to get a divorce, I’m single.” However, from Erin’s perspective, behavior like that is unacceptable.

“Thinking back on it and the behavior, it’s just not something I would ever do,” she said. “I don’t think that … it was the time or place or the behavior that I find to be, quite frankly, normal behavior.”

The Real Housewives of New York appeared on Watch What Happens Live after their premiere, and there, Brynn threw some shade at Erin, but all in good fun. We’ll stay tuned to see how their relationship progresses throughout the season. But for now, it’s not looking so great.

Real Housewives of New York continues Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK BRYNN WAS WRONG TO FLIRT WITH ABE? OR IS ERIN SHADING HER FOR NO REASON?