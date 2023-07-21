Jennifer Pedranti’s Most Surreal Moment Since Being a Real Housewives Star

When Jennifer Pedranti was first announced as the newest cast member of Real Housewives of Orange County, there was some uncertainty, as with any new Housewife. She was introduced as a friend of returning Housewife, Tamra Judge.

But over the season, impressions of Jenn have mostly improved, albeit at the expense of her friendship with Tamra. In the most recent episode, we finally saw the long-anticipated napkin throw as tensions between the friends heated up drastically.

Many were unimpressed with Tamra but respected Jennifer for sticking to her guns. And with all the attention that Jenn has garnered, she got the chance to go on Watch What Happens Live to discuss her newfound fame with Andy Cohen.

How Jenn’s life changed from RHOC

Andy asked her, “What has been the most surreal part of being … a Real Housewife of Orange County?” Jennifer responded, “I couldn’t find Dominic in the Bahamas for a split second. And so I had this … moment of panic. And then somebody came up to me and said, ‘Are you Jenn from blah blah blah?’”

She continued, responding to the individual, “‘Yeah, but I’m so sorry, I have to go find my son.’ They’re like, ‘Dominic? … He’s over there.’ I’m like, ‘Wait a minute, what?’ There was like this moment of ‘Wait a minute’ … Everything clicked in that moment.” Turns out there are some perks to being recognized in public.

If Jenn stays on TV, she’ll no doubt experience more of that down the line. In some ways, it’s quite unfortunate how privacy often isn’t afforded to reality TV stars. Nevertheless, Jenn has certainly made a splash on RHOC, and most of the commenters seem to think so. One wrote, “amazing first season for jennifer! i really like her.”

Real Housewives of Orange County continues Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF JENN’S FIRST SEASON SO FAR? DO YOU WANT TO SEE MORE OF HER?