Kim Zolciak’s Warning for Fans After Kroy Biermann Reconciliation

The Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann divorce saga ruled the internet for the better part of two months. But it suddenly ended as soon as it began, and that rubbed people the wrong way. People couldn’t help but question if the whole thing was a ploy to get back on Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Which isn’t so far-fetched to assume. People will go to great lengths to get on TV, especially if they’ve been on TV before. And with Kim and Kroy’s recent financial struggles, they could use the attention now more than ever.

Of course, because things ended so strangely, and because of all the suspicions everyone had, many aren’t willing to give Kim the time of day anymore. Reports have surfaced about how rocky the reconciliation has been, but many don’t seem to care anymore. Still, Kim does what she can.

Kim’s cryptic caution on IG

On Thursday, July 20, Kim posted an almost cryptic message to her Instagram Story. The post read, “Energy transfer is real. Be careful who you allow to touch you.” Immediately, speculation and confusion abounded as fans wondered if this was about Kroy specifically. And if it wasn’t, fans questioned what else Kim would’ve been talking about.

Not long after the initial story, she made another post, nearly as cryptic as the first. She posted a quote from Gisele Bündchen that read, “The universe doesn’t understand bad or good, it understands frequency, so if we are vibrating this frequency of love, of gratitude, of connection, we attract more of that in our life.”

Now, perhaps Kim was being purposefully cryptic. And if this was bait, we most certainly fell for it. But let’s assume for a moment that this was all sincere. This would be a self-burn for Kim, no? If we attract what we put out, what does that say about Kim? Unless she’s saying the reconciliation came from her good vibes, which is also possible.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK KIM WAS TRYING TO BAIT MORE ATTENTION WITH THESE STORIES? IF NOT, WHAT DID SHE MEAN?