Summer House’s Ciara Miller and Danielle Olivera ‘Really Good’ After Past Feud

We’re really in the dog days of summer, so my mind naturally wanders and starts thinking about the cast of Summer House. Some form of the Good Vibes Tribe is probably in the Hamptons at this moment, preparing for some off-the-wall theme party or gossiping in bed. The show has transformed immensely throughout its seven seasons, but the booze-infused drama is always a part of the equation. Oh, and Kyle Cooke — he’s a pretty anchoring character.

Honestly, anyone’s guess as to who is taking residence in the Summer House this year. Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke have seemingly outgrown the show, but their whirlwind romance does provide some natural interest in their story. Plus, Lindsay has some serious unfinished business with her one-time bestie Danielle Olivera that would be nice to see get resolved.

Danielle, Lindsay, and Carl were the three amigos who also have a tangled romantic history. Carlito and Lindsay are headed full-speed toward the altar and shockingly, Danielle was one of the most vocal critics. The friction in their relationship was unnatural after watching the two have each other’s backs for years. Like, Danielle took a wine glass to the face from Ciara Miller in defense of Lindsay.

Danielle is making new Summer House friends

Danielle and Ciara have come a long way from their blowup fight at Andrea Denver’s Italian dinner party from hell. They went from a physical altercation to forming a friendship, and Ciara even gushed about their new relationship on PodcastOne’s On Display with Melissa Gorga.

Ciara expressed that it’s been “really good” befriending Danielle. “When we think back on it, it’s kind of silly how it’s been almost three years and we’re just now getting to know each other,” Ciara said. Yeah, it’s even sillier to realize that their dumb feud centered around Austen Kroll of all people. Truly, it was an embarrassing period of time for the ladies. Summer should be fun and two women fighting over AUSTEN KROLL is the definition of not fun. Sorry, I don’t make the rules.

