Kandi Burruss Gifted Some of Her Biggest Fans Beyoncé Tickets

It’s the summer for tours, and with the music industry’s hottest artists traveling the world, who wouldn’t want to be there? Currently on her record-breaking tour is none other than Queen Bey — Beyoncé. The superstar is belting and dancing to all of the hits from her seventh studio album, Renaissance.

The tour was announced on February 1st, 2023, and tickets went on sale shortly after. Much like the Taylor Swift fiasco, there was more demand than tickets, and many fans needed to be waitlisted. To this day, as Beyoncé sweeps across the United States, fans are desperately trying to find reasonable tickets in their respective cities and keep coming up short. That goes to show how in-demand this tour is.

When Kandi Burruss was on Watch What Happens Live, she spoke briefly about the time she collaborated with Destiny’s Child on past music. After that, she revealed that she bought some of her biggest fans tickets to Bey’s shows.

Let me find out that Kandi is a Big Poppa.

Kandi spoils her fans with tickets to the Queen

During her chat with Andy Cohen after the recent Real Housewives of Atlanta episode, Kandi spoke about what she did for some of her biggest supporters.

“So what I did was, I bought … tickets to multiple nights, and then I bought a suite for Saturday night,” she started. “So I’m going to take a group of friends on Saturday night, but I gave some of my real, true supporters the tickets that I bought for the other nights.”

The Grammy winner said she recognizes that she has a large following and wanted to show appreciation to them because they “go hard for me.”

“It was people who text me on the text number I have … on my Instagram [and] one of the people that are on my YouTube page,” she continued. “I decided every month I’m going to do something different for them, but each one of them are getting a pair of tickets that I paid for out of my own pocket,” she finished.

Man, I need to get on my Zoom and start sending Kandi some good morning messages if that would’ve secured me Club Renaissance tickets in Houston.

Real Housewives of Atlanta continues Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

