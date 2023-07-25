Below Deck Down Under Season 2, Episode 3 Recap: Some Crewmates Need an Attitude Adjustment

Below Deck Down Under may have said goodbye to their most obnoxious guests ever in Episode 2, but there’s more drama on the horizon. Some of the members of crew are getting a little too cocky. Just do your job, and don’t backchat to your superior! It’s really that simple. Here’s everything that happened in Below Deck Down Under Season 2, Episode 3…

The “kiss from Down Under”

(Photo by: Mark Rogers/Bravo via Getty Images)

Turns out Margot isn’t as annoyed as she seemed at the end of Episode 2! The third stew actually enjoyed the kiss that Luke planted on her; she just wasn’t expecting it. Harry thinks that his Bosun is trying too hard, and is happy to play the long game. As Margot confesses to Tzarina she has a little “crush” on Luke, however, it may already be game over for the Aussie deckhand. But there are mixed signals. “He’s super aggressive and I think it’s too much right now,” Margot tells Aesha. This spells trouble.

Back at the yacht, Luke and Margot share a kiss. He takes her to fill up the hot tub, while Harry pulls out the budgie smugglers. Luke and Margot have another smooch, but he’s moving very fast. “I feel like our flirting’s going past flirting,” he says. “It’s been one day,” Margot responds. She doesn’t want an awkward atmosphere in the morning, and so everybody goes to bed. Everybody, that is, except for Harry. He spends some time in the tub, hopeful that Margot may join him. Sadly, he’s on his own. Womp womp.

The Chief Entertainment Officer returns

(Photo by: Laurent Basset/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

The new deckhand is on his way, and it’s none other than Culver Bradbury! The self-described CEO – that’s Chief Entertainment Officer – is a welcome returnee. He’s always got a smile on his face, and is willing to not only listen to feedback from his superiors, but implement it as soon as possible. He’s a real shining light, and it’s easy to see why Captain Jason is so happy to have him onboard. “Do you know how lucky we are to have this guy?” Aesha says to Luke, overjoyed at Culver’s arrival. He’s just good energy from jump – exactly what the Northern Sun yacht needs.

There’s more good news, as Tzarina’s suitcase has finally arrived! She reveals that there is anything between $60,000, and $100,000 worth of designer clothes in that bag. No wonder the airline were so intent in reuniting the belongings with their owner. Above all of the outfits, however, Tzarina is most happy to be reunited with her knives.

Tzarina later questions Luke about his rendezvous with Margot. “Did you hook up?” she asks. “I think so,” Luke replies. That really depends on your definition of hooking up. In his confessional, Luke says of Harry: “Nice guys always finish last. Always.” I’m not liking this energy, Bosun!

A new set of guests with new demands

(Photo by: Mark Rogers/Bravo via Getty Images)

In the second preference sheet meeting of the season, the heads of department are introduced to primary, Jack Freeman. He’s a luxury interior designer, coming aboard with a bunch of foodies. They’d like a tasting menu on their first night, and Tzarina is just pleased that this is a group who have specific requests. “Classic, young, Sydney rich kids … which is fine!” Aesha quips.

Over with Margot, Luke apologizes for “forcefully kissing you last night.” Margot does the traditional dance of, ‘oh, don’t feel bad,’ and then Luke seems to backtrack. He doesn’t feel bad, he just didn’t want Margot to feel awkward. So, a bit of a non-apology, then? Weird.

Later, Margot teaches Harry how to get a stain out of his clothes. We learn that Harry has been stung in the past. His ex-girlfriend cheated on with him with his best friend and colleague. Honestly, I’m scared for Harry’s heart. He has big Golden Retriever energy, and I don’t want anybody to hurt him. Sadly, he seems like the perfect person to walk all over.

Friction begins to build as the crew prepares for the guests’ arrival. Laura has a problem with Aesha’s authority, and it’s clear there’s tension ready to bubble over the surface. Over with the deck team, Culver seems to be more helpful to Adam than Luke. The Bosun is a little patronizing, but you’ve got to roll with the punches when you’re at the bottom of the totem pole.

Who has ice in their rosé?

(Photo by: Mark Rogers/Bravo via Getty Images)

When the guests arrive, and ask for ice in their rosé, Aesha is DISGUSTED. I completely agree. It’s just not a done thing! Still, the guests get what the guests want – and that includes Captain Jason joining them for dinner. Before then, however, they want to go in the water. Adam starts to micromanage Harry during the anchoring, which he finds “frustrating.” One of the guests returns from the ocean, without her diamond earrings. Still, she doesn’t blame the crew.

As the day rolls on, the crew prepare for dinner. Adam calls Luke a “smart arse,” and gives him a test on the crew mess whiteboard. It’s all a bit awkward; especially when Luke knocks the “test” out of the park. I like Adam, but I’m unsure he’s going to last the season with this attitude. He’s sent to bed early, as he’ll be on anchor watch.

In confessional, Laura says, “I think [Aesha’s] standards could be higher. At least, if I were Chief Stew, my standards would be a bit higher.” Well, guess what, Laura? You’re not Chief Stew, and if the guests aren’t complaining, why are you flapping your gums? Enough!

Tzarina is feeling the pressure in the galley. “I don’t care about the guests when Captain’s there,” she jokes with Aesha. “I just stare at Captain, like every bite, I’m like, ‘Am I okay? Am I worthy? Am I worthy of your love?'” She’s already one of my favorite chefs from the Below Deck franchise.

The tasting menu proves to be a treat

(Photo by: Mark Rogers/Bravo via Getty Images)

As the guests and Captain Jason sit for their tasting menu, they are first served tuna tartar, with a wine I wouldn’t even hazard a guess at spelling. It’s refreshing to see the deck crew happy to help interior, without complaint. The guests call the first course “stunning” and “beautiful,” which only continues as the night goes on.

Course number two is duck bao buns, with Devils Corner Pinot Noir. It looks as delicious as the guests say it is. The meal is completed with a thrid course – barramundi with spicy mango chutney – but not before Culver is asked to whisper sweet nothings into the ear of the primary. It’s a hilarious moment, only beaten by one of the primary’s guests revealing he had been obsessing over Captain Jason in the run-up to their charter, to the point of a “wet dream.”

Despite the great mood, Laura knows how to bring it down. She has an ‘I told you so’ moment when two of the guests ask for ice in their wine. She had suggested a bucket, but Aesha said they would simply give them ice when they asked for it. Aesha clearly has the right idea; you don’t want a huge bucket of ice taking up space on the table. Still, Laura makes a passive aggressive comment.

“I don’t know if she’s trying to insinuate I’m doing a bad job, but there’s no way I would’ve ever called out one of my Chief Stews … no way … I definitely don’t love it,” Aesha says in confessional.

No need for nerves

(Photo by: Mark Rogers/Bravo via Getty Images)

As the meal finishes and the guests retire to their quarters, Captain Jason visits Tzarina in the galley. She’s anxious, and almost immediately unleashes on a tirade about what went wrong. Captain interjects, telling her it was “very good … don’t talk about what went wrong – a lot went right.” He hopes that she can be more positive in the future.

Margot is sent down for the night, and Luke tells Harry off for talking to her. He says he should be helping rather than just sitting in the crew mess – but isn’t he on a break? Leave the kid alone, Luke. You don’t need to take absolutely every living, breathing moment to flirt with Margot.

Adam’s on anchor watch as everybody else goes to bed. While he seems to do a good job, he does forget one important thing – to rinse the main aft deck and table. That means that some broken glass from earlier on in the day is left scattered, waiting for a certain somebody’s foot to poke right into…

Captain’s pissed

(Photo by: Mark Rogers/Bravo)

The next morning, the crew is preparing to move the yacht. Luke is too busy massaging Margot, however, to get his deck team in line. “I need Luke to be on the ball,” Captain Jason says. “I’m pissed off.” After a delay due to the deckies not working fast enough, anchor is pulled up, and the boat begins to move. Side note: Is it just me that’s becoming annoyed with how Luke responds to Captain Jason? He’s not your “mate,” Luke! He’s your Captain.

As Margot sets the breakfast table around the guests, having forgotten to do it earlier, one of them stands on a shard of glass from the day before. Some of the crew rush to help him out, and Luke is annoyed that Adam didn’t get rid of it during his night shift.

Adam causes further irritation when he starts to lose his mind during what should be a simple task. “Relax, it’s not the Navy,” Culver jokes in confessional. “We’re not about to go to war.” Speak for yourself, Culver. Judging by the preview for next week, Adam could be about to go to war with his superior…

Below Deck Down Under continues Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.

