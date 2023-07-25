The Real Housewives Of New York Reboot Isn’t a Failure, Here’s Why

The new Real Housewives of New York has just been released, and you know what, it isn’t that bad. Even though the Singer Stinger is missing, Dorinda Medley is no longer making anything nice, and Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps have their own spinoff; something about the new Big Apple franchise feels fresh and homegrown.

While Bravo fans have become accustomed to the older version of New York City and the Upper East Side, which showed how women who were 50-plus lived, this new batch of women are a welcomed reminder of what it is like to be a working woman in the big city. While it is no Sex and the City, the reboot is not one to be missed.

The Women Hail From All Boroughs

(Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)

Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield are all embracing what it means to be a RHONY housewife as the Golden Apple was a signal of one of the most beloved franchises airing for 14 seasons. More than just Manhattan will be on show for the Real Housewives of New York City reboot, which excites viewers. This is a fantastic enhancement which will show viewers, who otherwise wouldn’t have been able to see the city, that there is so much more in each of the boroughs that the new woman resides in.

Ubah planted roots in Manhattan, specifically Columbus Circle. The landmark is best known for The Shops at Columbus Circle. It attracts 16 million visitors yearly and is a great place for a model to live. Erin calls Tribeca home, which is famous for the film festival that Robert De Niro founded.

Jenna has a pad with an amazing shoe closet in SoHo. It makes sense, since it is the city’s fashion district. Sai lives in Brooklyn, which is up and coming. Fans have already seen her pride in owning her brownstone after looking into the window as a little girl.

Brynn, the probable villain of the group, hails from the West Village. This section of Manhattan offers trendy boutiques, restaurants, and quaint streets, some of which are still cobblestoned. Jessel is loving her Chelsea apartment. This neighborhood is known for its art district and is the place to buy real estate.

Jenna Is the Dark Horse To Watch

(Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

The former executive creative director and president of J.Crew came out of the gate as the mysterious new RHONY housewife. Not only is she older than some of the other women at 55, but Jenna also seems to harbor a ton of wisdom from which all the other cast members can learn. Jenna’s take on the world around her is eclectic, but something about her quirkiness works. Whether it is her blended grey or severely low-cut blouses, Jenna hits.

Bravo viewers will get to know her better as she shares more about her life. Firstly, this woman knows her labels and profoundly loves her garments. But she was also outed as a lesbian by the New York Post. In a recent episode, the mother of one acknowledged her ordeal, saying, “While it was devastating and probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever experienced, I’m still incredibly grateful for how gracious everyone in the office was. Everyone was incredible. Not my mom, but everybody else.”

Brynn Given Southern Charm Landon Vibes

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

As we said, Brynn is going to be a problem, but great for TV. While some viewers are comparing her looks to those of Meghan Markle and Mandy Moore, the certified yoga teacher is giving off Landon Clements vibes from Southern Charm. Fans will recall Kathryn Dennis accused Landon of having an affair with Thomas Ravenel. Both Landon and Brynn are extremely flirty with the newest RHONY housewives’ tagline reading, “I love to laugh, but make me mad, and I’ll date your dad.”

Brynn, like Landon, seems to enjoy stirring the pot and causing drama within her friend circle. The first episode showed Brynn retelling an exaggerated story of cheese-gate. While fans aren’t quite sure how they feel about Brynn yet, her schemes are worth watching the new season for. Even if you are a die-hard old-school Real Housewives of New York City fan, we urge you to give the reboot a chance; you won’t regret it.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK REBOOT WILL DO WELL?