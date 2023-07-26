Five Bachelorette Contestants Who Would Make a Great Bachelor

We are still months away from the Season 28 premiere of The Bachelor but fans are already speculating about who the next lead may be. While it is likely that one of Charity Lawson‘s suitors will snag the coveted role, the franchise has proven they aren’t afraid to bring back a star from a previous season. Fans will have to wait a bit longer for the reveal but in the meantime, here are five past Bachelorette contestants that we think would be great as the Bachelor.

Tyler Cameron

(Trading Secrets with Jason Tartick/YouTube)

Tyler Cameron stole fans’ hearts on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette in 2019.

The Florida native became a front-runner in Week 4 after his one-on-one with the Bachelorette. Hannah was emotional going into the date because of drama in the house, but Tyler helped turn the situation around by offering support where she needed it.

Fans loved the way Tyler handled the situation and he quickly became a fan favorite. In the season finale, fans were crushed when Hannah chose Jed Wyatt over Tyler. The two briefly reconnected after Hannah’s split with Jed, but the reconciliation didn’t last long.

Since then, fans have been vocal about wanting to see Tyler as the Bachelor. Tyler spoke about the possibility of taking on the role on Jason Tartick’s podcast, Trading Secrets, in March 2023.

“I always say I’d never say never,” he told Jason. “I’m not a person who thinks of things as like, ‘I’m too good for this. I’m too good for that.’ If something [is] cool or fun, I want to do it. It [would] be so cool to tell my kids, ‘Yes son, I was The Bachelor. To me, that [is] what life is about.”

Andrew Spencer

Fans first met Andrew Spencer on Katie Thurston‘s season of The Bachelorette. The Football Player wasn’t the right fit for Katie, but fans loved his sense of humor and lovable personality.

Following his split with Katie, Andrew tried his hand at romance again on Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise but ultimately left the beach single.

It is unclear from Andrew’s Instagram if he is currently in a relationship. He recently attended the Barbie movie premiere with former Bachelor winner and longtime friend, Susie Evans, but later stated they are just friends.

“Susie is the greatest,” he said on Us Weekly’s Here for the Right Reasons podcast. “I think people don’t understand how [much of] a beacon of light she is. She is just my best friend, that’s all. We have a great banter around each other. We like to flirt with the idea of actually, like, dating and then we’d be like, ‘Nah!’”

Peter Kraus

Fans were surprised when Rachel Lindsay‘s runner-up, Peter Kraus, was not chosen to be the Bachelor following her season. Instead, ABC chose Arie Luyendyk Jr. to take on the role.

On Rachel’s season, Peter was the guy that was unsure about getting engaged. He told her he loved her and appeared to be serious about their relationship, but in the end, he had reservations about how fast-paced the process was.

Well, it’s been six years since Rachel said goodbye to Peter and we’re hoping he is still open to finding a wife on national television.

Mike Johnson

Mike Johnson was a clear favorite on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette and many fans hoped he would become the Bachelor.

Peter Weber won the role over Mike, but fans have continued to throw Mike’s name out over the years. Last we heard, Mike was in a serious relationship, so The Bachelor is probably a long shot…but hey, you never know.

Aaron Bryant

Aaron Bryant is a contestant on Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette. The Salesman has been a hot topic of conversation in Bachelor Nation because of his electric connection with the Bachelorette.

The two connected instantly, even sharing a kiss on night one. Fans swooned as Aaron played the piano for Charity and even recited a poem. How romantic!

Aaron may be the man Charity ends up with in the end, but if not, we think he would make a great Bachelor.

TELL US – WHO DO YOU THINK SHOULD BE THE NEXT BACHELOR?