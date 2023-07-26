Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky ‘Need to Work on Themselves’ After Marital Issues

The world responded with a shocked and collective ‘Huh?’ when news broke that Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky were separating. Unfortunately for them, the confusion didn’t stop there. Rumors started popping up faster than they could be squashed.

While Kyle and Mauricio could confirm that they weren’t divorcing, the official state of their relationship was hard to pin down. It appeared as though they were separating, but sources rang in on the other side saying that wasn’t true.

In any case, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cameras started rolling again to pick up the confusion and chaos on camera. But as time passed, the chaos appeared to subside. Everything cooled down a bit. And now, the pair are reportedly taking time for themselves.

Kyle and Mauricio? No. It’s Kyle and it’s Mauricio

As anyone who’s seen Barbie knows, true fulfillment must come from oneself before a partner. A source close to Kyle and Mauricio spoke with OK! about the state of things currently. “They care deeply for each other,” the source said. “They want to work on their relationship but they need to work on themselves first.”

The source went on to explain what each member of the partnership was doing to work on themselves. “He’s expanding his real estate empire; she’s on this personal growth journey.” Perhaps we’ll see that journey in upcoming RHOBH episodes. “Kyle and Mauricio are both doing their own thing and enjoying it.”

As for the split itself, the source said it wasn’t at all explosive. “It happened gradually. Apparently, there was no huge fight, but who knows? They may be hiding a scandal.” The tease is not appreciated. And after certain other divorces in the Real Housewives world, I think we’re all tired of scandals for now.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is rumored to return to Bravo in November 2023.

TELL US – WHAT WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE FROM KYLE AND MAURICIO AS INDIVIDUALS? AND AS A COUPLE?