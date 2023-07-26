Why Jenna Lyons Is the Breakout Star of the RHONY Reboot

Only two episodes in, and Bravo fans are having no problem embracing the new reboot of the Real Housewives of New York City. While all the new women have been entertaining, Jenna Lyons, in particular, has been quite the enigma. Considered a trendsetter, the newest housewife has worked hard to get where she is today.

Jenna is the kind of woman who acts in the moment and uses her experiences to inspire her creative designs. Bravo fans will see Jenna take a different approach to her co-stars, which includes genuinely listening to what they have to say instead of just jumping to conclusions. Along with working, Jenna enjoys dabbling in interior design, and she planned her whole New York pad based on how many shoes could fit into her closet.

Viewers aren’t just going to like Jenna; viewers are going to love her, as she is everything we want to be when we grow up.

Jenna Is a Hustler

At the age of 55, Jenna has accomplished a lot in her life, especially when it comes to her career aspirations. The mother of one is not only a TV personality but an American fashion designer and businesswoman. The newest Real Housewives of New York City star was the executive creative director and president of J.Crew from 2010 until April 2017.

Jenna’s resume is undoubtedly impressive, and she has worked her butt off, which is admirable to viewers.

Jenna’s fashion sense is out of this world, as she really takes what she and others are wearing to heart. The fashion guru is the co-founder and CEO of direct-to-consumer beauty brand LoveSeen which sells false eyelashes. She is also the executive producer of STYLISH with Jenna Lyons. Drama has already surrounded Jenna’s fashion choices in the recent episode after she gifted everyone lingerie, though not all the women were thrilled with her creative picks.

Jenna Is Real as Can Be

In a recent episode, Jenna opened up about the genetic disorder that causes her to choose to cover most of her body. While some OG New York housewives may have strayed away from opening up about health issues, Jenna isn’t afraid to grab the bull by the horns. While speaking on The View, Jenna detailed what it is like to live with incontinentia pigmenti.

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, the disease is also referred to as Bloch-Sulzberger syndrome, which affects the skin over time.

Jenna opened up, saying, “All my teeth are fake. I paid a lot of money for them. My hair is also fake. I can take it off. It’s like a hat. It’s not a wig. My eyelashes are fake. I have no eyebrows, and I also have scars all over my skin.”

The Bravo star went on to reveal that she “was really conscious. It’s one of the reasons I went into fashion. I wanted to look better. I was constantly trying to find ways to fit in.” She is already a massive inspiration to those who suffer from ailments, with fans wanting to watch her succeed.

Jenna Is Edgy AF

Ignoring the fact that in almost every scene, Jenna is wearing a deep low-cut blouse, which would leave any conservative dresser wishing to mimic the look, the mother of one isn’t afraid to be unapologetically herself. Jenna holds somewhat of an unorthodox underdog position, especially after opening up about being nervous about attending her first-ever girls’ weekend. Even though she once bossed around an entire company, the idea of ‘never have I ever’ with a bunch of new girls was almost too much—how cute!

Jennia is the breakout star of Real Housewives of New York City for multiple reasons—she is the first openly gay woman ever to share her life on the franchise, she is a fashion muse, and she isn’t going to let anyone (including her new friends) walk over her. But don’t take our word for it; tune in and see what Jenna has to offer the reboot.

