Here’s Why Jenna Lyons Won’t Show Her Girlfriend on Real Housewives of New York

Jenna Lyons is one of the most interesting cast members in the rebooted Real Housewives of New York. She is RHONY’s first openly gay cast member. Jenna has a 16-year-old son. And she has a unique sense of humor and a passionate hatred of dill.

During the second episode of the season, the cast discussed their love lives. Jenna was dating someone special, but RHONY viewers won’t meet her on the show.

Keeping her love life private

During a dinner with her co-stars, Jenna explained why her girlfriend won’t be in front of the Bravo cameras. “Because I’ve had so much press, I am very quiet about that so I’m not sharing that,” Jenna stated.

When a producer asked Jenna why she decided to keep her lover’s identity a secret, she replied, “My life has put me in the public eye for my job and other things I’ve done. And that is my choice. And someone does not want to be in that with me, then I have to respect that.”

Jenna also discussed when she first realized that she was attracted to women. “I was in a tricky situation. My very close friend was gay and we were having a conversation, and my relationship was falling apart with my husband. And I asked her, like, ‘What happens with women?’ I just like, was curious — I had no idea, honestly, same way you probably don’t,” the former J. Crew president and executive creative director said.

“And by the end of the conversation, after a lot of detail, I realized that I was… I felt sort of… hot. I had never had that feeling before.” She added, “I just wanted to kiss her.”

Jenna is outed

Jenna’s realization hit when she turned 40 years old. Unfortunately, she was outed by The New York Post. The head of PR at J. Crew called her to tell her that the publication had information that she was dating a woman. Jenna was asked whether she wanted to deny or confirm the report.

“I was already in the process of getting divorced, but I had not told my mom, I had not told my brother, I had not told my family, I had not told anyone at work.” Jenna continued, “I didn’t really know what I was doing. I was three weeks into this thing! I had no idea. It was so early. Anyway, I heard the words come out of my mouth. I just said, ‘Confirm.'”

Jenna is currently dating photographer Cass Bird. She has every right to keep her love life private. Some Real Housewives kept their husbands off the show entirely. Shout out to Dina Manzo!

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

