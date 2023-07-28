Heather Dubrow Branded ‘Out of Touch’ After Beverly Hills Estate Purchase

Well, Heather Dubrow isn’t like the rest of us. The Real Housewives of Orange County star spent years building her dream mansion with her hubby, Dr. Terry Dubrow. It had a champagne wall and a movie theater.

The couple recently sold their Orange County mansion, nicknamed the Dubrow Chateau, for $55 million. They purchased a mansion in Beverly Hills for a mere $16 million. But now Heather is being slammed for a recent social media post about her newest real estate purchase.

Is she bragging about her wealth?

Heather posted an announcement on her Instagram. She posted a photo of herself, with the words, “This Barbie is building her next dream house!” Sigh.

She captioned the photo, “Watch out Beverly Hills, The Dubrow dream house is officially underway! Lots of house updates to come… We are so excited to redo this legendary home (should take about 3 years),” she posted. Heather asked her fans to weigh in on what they would like to see in the new home after its makeover. “LIVEYOURDREAM,” she added.

Unfortunately for Heather, some of her followers felt like she was acting like a nightmare. “This Barbie is tone death, out of touch and pretentious,” one follower wrote.

Another commented, “I’m sorry but many are out here trying to survive with overpriced housing and groceries, we really don’t need to see more rich people buying and renovating million-dollar properties. So sad this is where we are in America.”

A user posted, “Sick of these super wealthy people pushing what they have in your face!” I’m pretty sure this wasn’t what Heather was expecting.

But some followers did jump to Heather’s defense. “She’s creating a three-year job where likely many people will be paid for their time, skills, work, and supplies. Hopefully, her reno will give someone the stability of a great job for three years,” one fan wrote.

Another posted, “Heck yes I want to watch the process—everything you’re willing to share!” One fan suggested that the couple turn the renovation project into a television series.

It will certainly be interesting to see what extravagant features they add to their new mansion. A champs fountain in the living room, perhaps?

Real Housewives of Orange County continues on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – IS HEATHER “OUT OF TOUCH?” ARE YOU INTERESTED IN THE RENOVATIONS TO HER BEVERLY HILLS MANSION?