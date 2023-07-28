RHOC’s Emily Simpson Slams ‘Walking Red Flag’ Ryan Boyajian

Real Housewives of Orange County has been a bit of a ride this season. The newest cast member, Jennifer Pedranti, brought some interesting storylines to the show, in no small part thanks to her boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian.

Tamra Judge has caused a lot of drama in relation to Ryan, even throwing a napkin in Jenn’s face over an argument about his alleged infidelity. It’s pretty clear none of the OC Housewives are overly fond of Ryan.

But even still, Jenn is determined to make her relationship look as good as ever. And now, Emily Simpson has a thing or two to say about it. After throwing some minor shade Ryan’s way over the d*ck pic incident, Emily really got into it during an interview this week.

Emily blasts Ryan’s shadiness

Emily got the chance to speak to Us Weekly on Tuesday, July 25 about all things RHOC. When asked about Ryan, Emily said, “Oh, my God, is there, like, a step above red? Like, is there neon? Because I would say he is a walking neon flag. Like, there’s a lot of flags going on.” And from the outside looking in, it does seem like a lot of flags.

As for whether Tamra was too intrusive with Jenn, Emily said, “We’re on a show and the whole point of being on the show is to talk about your life … and to allow other people in and to have opinions about it. If we all just sat back and said, ‘Well, that’s their life. Let them just do what they wanna do,’ you’d have the most boring show ever. So, you know, I think we’re just doing what we’re supposed to.”

When asked if Tamra and Jenn could carry on their friendship, Emily replied, “I’m not sure. I feel like there’s been a lot of damage done. And I do know that Tamra has a very hard and strict line where she doesn’t like people who lie and I do think that Jen has a tendency to try to create her own narrative so that she can make her look better or make Ryan look better. That’s a difficult thing to navigate when you’re on a reality show.”

Real Housewives of Orange County continues Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK EMILY’S OFF THE MARK WITH RYAN, JENN, OR TAMRA? WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON RYAN?