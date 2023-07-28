Sutton Stracke to Launch Non-Binary Clothing Line

It’s easy to be enthralled by the Housewives to such a point that we forget they often have jobs outside of the show. Sure, some of them only found success elsewhere because of their TV appearances. But it’s good for them to have other interests. It keeps them from feeling one-note.

Such is the case for Sutton Stracke. Many Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans would say Sutton doesn’t even fit the typical Housewives mold. They find her sincere and often appreciate her unwillingness to take any shenanigans.

And perhaps it’s her sincerity that inspired her new business venture. On July 20, Sutton told her Instagram followers that she would use her fashion ties to march towards another step of equality. She announced the upcoming release of a non-binary fashion line.

Sutton’s shot at representation

Sutton posted a selfie to Instagram with the caption, “My newest SUTTON Green Line NBS1971 Patch shirt (NBS: non-binary) coming soon! All original and unique.” She also added the hashtags “sustainability” and “work in progress.” She further advised her followers to “Stay tuned…”

The non-binary market might be small, but it’s still a budding market. It’s estimated that only about 0.3% of the US population is non-binary. But acknowledging and accepting them matters. Still, some IG commenters detracted, with one writing, “I don’t even know what this means. Since when are clothes non-binary? You’re either wearing men’s clothing or women’s clothing.”

Luckily, other commenters were willing to help educate. “[Last] I checked,” one user wrote, “clothing doesn’t have a gender. If you can label it for men or women, who does it hurt to label it non-binary?” Based. Gender identity hurts no one. While a lot of clothing is practical, many ideas around clothing are just social constructs, such as the idea of gendered clothing.

