Big Brother 25 Houseguests Revealed: Meet the New Season’s Stars

There are just a couple of days to go until Big Brother returns for Season 25. As such, it’s time to meet the latest bunch of Houseguests. They’ve introduced themselves in an incredibly over-the-top video on social media, and there are certainly some standouts. Whether you’ll be rooting for the “strategic girl that works in politics,” “the world’s favorite chill billy,” or someone else entirely, there’s somebody for everybody to get behind. Let’s meet the Big Brother 25 Houseguests…

Big Brother 25 cast includes some wild personalities

Introducing the #BB25 houseguests… there are endless possibilities awaiting them ? pic.twitter.com/rMjGMnCly8 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 31, 2023

America Lopez is a 27-year-old medical receptionist from Edinburg, Texas. She’ll be joined by 25-year-old brand strategist, Blue Kim, from New York, and 45-year-old barrister/DJ, Bowie Jane, from Melbourne, Australia. Stay-at-home dad, 34-year-old Cameron Hardin is also on the cast, as well as 21-year-old college student Cory Wurtenberger.

Felicia Cannon is one of the show’s oldest contestants, at 63. She’s a real estate agent, and will be living with geriatric physician, 45-year-old Hisam Goueli. Professional flutist Izzy Gleicher, 32, has also been cast, as well as 25-year-old truck company owner Jag Bains, and 25-year-old exterminator, Jared Fields.

Molecular biologist Kirsten Elwin is 25-years-old, and illustrator Luke Valentine is 30. Deaflympics gold medalist Matt Klotz, 27, is also among the castmates, with 30-year-old political consultant Mecole Hayes, 37-year-old Red Utley, who works in sales, and 24-year-old bartender Reilly Smedley rounding out the cast.

As always, Big Brother will follow a group of people living together in a house with countless cameras and microphones, recording their every move. Each week, one (or more) Houseguests will be evicted from the house, with the final player standing winning $750,000.

Exactly who will follow in the footsteps of Taylor Hale remains to be seen. One thing’s for sure: there will be plenty of twists along the way to keep the Houseguests on their toes.

Big Brother 25 premieres Wednesday, August 2 on the CBS Television Network. Three weekly episodes will follow, beginning Sunday, August 6. The series will air Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. Episodes will also be available to stream on-demand the day after the episode airs on Paramount+.

