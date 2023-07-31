Captain Lee and Kate Chastain Get New Bravo Show

As Bravo has proven with the former Real Housewives of New York, if a personality is popular, the network will shuffle them through other projects. As long as there’s an audience to garner, Bravo knows how foolish it would be to just kick a personality to the curb (well, usually anyway).

Many Below Deck fans were disappointed when Bravo announced Captain Lee Rosbach would be departing from the show. For so many viewers, Below Deck just wouldn’t feel like the same show without him. But even at the time, he teased other projects were in the works.

Many viewers felt similarly when Kate Chastain left the show, but things progressed without her. And fans knew that Kate and Lee still shared friendship and camaraderie, which was comforting amid their respective departures. But now, Bravo is putting that friendship to use again.

Captain Lee and Kate will not retire

You're going to want to sit down for this one ? #CouchTalk with Captain Lee and Kate Chastain premieres August 14th as they break down the biggest Bravo moments of the week! Check out more details here: https://t.co/x8AzoOzVnb pic.twitter.com/9kl8g9g5Ua — Bravo (@BravoTV) July 31, 2023

Bravo broke the news on their Twitter, coming prepared with a preview. They captioned the tweet by writing, “You’re going to want to sit down for this one ? #CouchTalk with Captain Lee and Kate Chastain premieres August 14th as they break down the biggest Bravo moments of the week!”

As the caption suggests, Couch Talk is react/commentary content with Kate and Lee serving as the reactors. “This is out of control,” Kate said at the trailer’s start. When Lee suggested someone would “screw the pooch,” Kate suggested Scandoval was a prime example. Captain Lee said, “What is a Scandoval?”

The pair also spoke with E! News regarding some of the show’s details and behind-the-scenes info. “Captain Lee’s very surprising with what he has opinions on in the Bravo universe,” Kate said. As it turned out, Captain Lee was a Don’t Be Tardy fan. Moreover, he did learn about Scandoval, and called Tom Sandoval a “poor man’s Johnny Depp.”

The dynamic between the two seems promising with Kate as a more knowledgeable commentator and Captain Lee as a blind reactor. React/breakdown content has grown extremely popular over the years in large part thanks to YouTube. And with Kate and Lee as already beloved hosts, the show could be a real slam dunk. But we’ll see.

Couch Talk premieres August 14 on Bravo and will stream on Peacock.

