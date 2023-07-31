Charity Lawson’s Bachelorette Finale Spoilers

Charity Lawson‘s season of The Bachelorette is slowly winding down, and hometowns week is already approaching. The final four men include Joey Graziadei, Aaron Bryant, Dotun Olubeko, and Xavier Bonner. While Charity has an excellent connection with each of them, she can only choose one man to give her final rose to. Thanks to Reality Steve, we know exactly how The Bachelorette Season 20 ends. Keep reading to find out the Bachelorette finale spoilers, and which lucky man will receive Charity’s final rose.

Aaron Is Eliminated After Hometowns

(Photo Credit: ABC)

The first spoiler Reality Steve revealed involves the rose ceremony following hometowns, where Aaron is ultimately eliminated. Aaron received the first one-on-one date of the season, and has had a steady connection with Charity since the beginning. However, Aaron did get involved in the drama with Brayden Bowers, which caused some viewers to begin seeing him as a villain.

It is not known exactly why Charity sent Aaron home after hometowns. However, Reality Steve reports that he returns during fantasy suite week. The preview for the remainder of the season teases a previously-eliminated contestant coming back to speak to Charity. We now know that contestant is Aaron.

Reality Steve indicates that Charity did have a conversation with Aaron upon his return, and even gave him another date later that night. However, the two were not able to work things out, and Aaron did not rejoin the remaining men.

Xavier Is Sent Home Sometime During Fantasy Suite Week

(Photo Credit: ABC)

The next elimination is Xavier, who ultimately places third. Reality Steve is confident that Xavier makes it to fantasy suite week. However, he’s unclear exactly when he is sent home. While it is possible that Xavier did not receive a rose at the rose ceremony following fantasy suites, Reality Steve also thinks he could have been sent home during his overnight date.

It is not a surprise to learn that Xavier is not the final rose recipient, as his relationship with Charity hit a roadblock during last week’s episode. Xavier admitted to Charity that the idea of committing to one person long term was scary for him, which understandably caused her to feel concerned. Charity ultimately gave Xavier a rose, but still had some hesitations.

The mid-season trailer also teases a conversation between Charity and Xavier. Charity is seen addressing her concerns of him not knowing what he wants. Either way, Reality Steve is certain Xavier does not make it to the final two.

Joey Is The Runner Up

(Photo Credit: ABC)

Joey is the runner up, and Reality Steve is sure that he receives a rose at the rose ceremony following fantasy suites. The mid-season trailer shows Charity saying that she was in love with more than one person. So, since Joey makes it to the final two, it would be fair to assume that he is one of the men Charity is talking about. While he does not win, his relationship with Charity definitely gets pretty serious.

Some viewers were concerned that Joey might not make it past hometowns, when the preview teased his father asking Charity if she really knew him. Despite his father’s concerns, Joey definitely makes it past hometowns as well as fantasy suite week.

Reality Steve acknowledged the fact that Joey is a fan favorite, as well as the possibility that many fans would be upset to learn he does not win. Since Joey is the runner up, there is a good chance he may be chosen as the next lead of The Bachelor, since he has not been rumored to appear on Bachelor In Paradise.

Dotun Is Engaged To Charity!!

(Photo Credit: ABC)

After Aaron, Xavier, and Joey are eliminated, Dotun is the lucky suitor to receive Charity’s final rose. It’s been clear from the beginning that Charity and Dotun have a special connection. It’s only become more and more evident each week. Charity made special efforts to pull Dotun aside in group settings, and even chose him for two back-to-back one-on-one dates.

Dotun not only receives Charity’s final rose, but also becomes engaged to her. Charity’s season will have the traditional ending that Bachelor Nation fans crave—an engagement that has a real chance of working.

Charity’s season wrapped filming at the end of April, so Charity and Dotun have been engaged for about three months. Reality Steve is confident that the couple is still going strong. That is certainly refreshing to hear when it comes to Bachelor Nation.

