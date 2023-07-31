Gizelle Bryant Mourns Late Father in Touching Instagram Tribute

A truly unparalleled loss for Gizelle Bryant. The Real Housewives of Potomac star took to Instagram on Friday, July 28, 2023, to announce that her father, Curtis Graves, a former civil rights activist, had died. He was 84.

Posting a picture with her father and her three daughters Grace, 18, and 17-year-old twins, Angel and Adore, she captioned it stating, “Thank you for being the best Dad that a little girl could ever want or need. I will miss you everyday of my life ❤️.”

Gizelle didn’t reveal the cause of death at the time. Her eldest daughter Grace also posted a tribute to her late grandfather with a throwback photo of the two posing at her high-school graduation. A loving father, and a loving grandfather. May he rest in peace.

Gizelle has her girlfriends to fall back on

Although Gizelle is in the midst of mourning her father’s loss, she’s finding comfort in the presence of her fellow RHOP castmates and other friends. In an Instagram video posted on Saturday, July 29, 2023, Gizelle was seen having dinner with Robyn Dixon, Ashley Darby, Charrisse Jackson Jordon, and Mia Thornton.

The ladies supported their friend and were seen grooving to an unknown track alongside the restaurant’s chef. Gizelle said, “When your girlfriends pick you up and take you out to make you feel better. #LoveTheseLadies #Grateful.”

Gizelle’s father Curtis might not have made frequent appearances on RHOP, but he had an esteemed career while fighting for racial equality. He was the first Black person working in the Texas House of Representatives since the Reconstruction. He also worked with the visionary Martin Luther King Jr.

Curtis Graves also has a three-decade long spanning career at National Aeronautic and Space Administration (NASA). He initially worked in the Academic Affairs Division before becoming its Director for Civil Affairs.

Gizelle fondly spoke of her father and his career to Bravo in 2020. She said, “My dad was very involved with the Civil Rights movement years ago in Houston. For my daughters, this is third generation. My dad was working 60 years ago and he worked with Martin Luther King.”

Curtis Graves, we salute you for your service!