Bachelorette Alum Gabby Windey Introduces New Love

The secret’s out: Season 26 Bachelorette star Gabby Windey has a new love. For the first time ever, she’s dating a woman and she’s glowing with happiness.

Even though she loves to tease and fuel rumors, she held this story close until she was ready to share. At last she’s happy to share her news on social media.

Always wanting to live her truth, Gabby proudly announced her new relationship on Instagram. Finally revealing on August 2 that she’s been dating comedy writer Robby Hoffman, she was immediately flooded with Bachelor Nation love and support.

“Told you I’m a girl’s girl!”

Gabby’s Bachelorette co-star Rachel Recchia was one of the first to post congratulations. “Love you with my entire heart and soul,” she wrote, accenting her message with five white hearts.

Season 20 Bachelor frontman Ben Higgins offered his well wishes. “Well, son of a biscuit. This is real. Beautiful. Congrats, Gabby!”

Gabby’s Season 31 Dancing with the Stars co-star Shangela also posted a happy message. “I love to see you happy and feeling free, my sister [red heart, rainbow, happy face emojis]. Congrats!”

A Bachelor Nation fan favorite

After her appearance on Clayton Echard’s disastrous Bachelor season, Gabby and Rachel became the first ever Bachelorette co-leads. Gabby finished the season engaged to Erich Schwer, but they ended their relationship only a few months later.

Being such a fan favorite, Gabby was next chosen to compete on Dancing with the Stars. Paired with professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy, the couple finished the competition in second place. Following her time on the show, Gabby co-hosted and performed in over 60 shows on the Dancing with the Stars LIVE tour.

Finally, Gabby has found her love. She deserves some happiness, and I hope she’ll have it with Robby.

TELL US – ARE YOU HAPPY FOR GABBY AND ROBBY? PLEASE SHARE YOUR WELL WISHES FOR THE COUPLE IN THE COMMENTS BELOW.