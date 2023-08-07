Jennifer Pedranti No Longer Speaking to Tamra Judge

Jennifer Pedranti might have joined the Real Housewives of Orange County much sooner had things gone differently in her life.

Tamra Judge submitted her friend’s name for Season 14 back in 2019 when she was still with her husband Will Pedranti. That was prior to her affair with mortgage consultant Ryan Boyajian.

While Jenn is grateful to Tamra for getting her on RHOC, she doesn’t understand why Tamra continues to talk about her life. And according to the mom of five, the former friends haven’t even spoken to each other since Jenn appeared on Watch What Happens Live on July 19.

Jenn says Tamra acts differently on-camera

Even though Tamra submitted Jenn’s name to be on the show, she hasn’t been that friendly to her since they started filming. Tammy Sue seems obsessed with Jenn and Ryan’s relationship, especially his previous infidelities. Because Tamra’s life is so perfect and blameless, I guess.

On WWHL, Jenn was asked if Tamra is different on-camera than in real life, and she answered affirmatively. “Honestly, I wasn’t saying ‘yes’ to be sh*tty to Tamra,” the Devi Rebel Yoga owner explained. “But you have to understand, I didn’t know her like this.”

“The conversations I had with Tamra outside of the show about my relationship with Ryan [compared to those] on the show were a head turn for me,” she added. “I’m like, what is happening right now?”

Tamra’s last name is “Judge,” after all

Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

At an alcohol-fueled dinner at Nobu, Tamra lost her temper and threw a napkin in Jenn’s face. Not a nice thing to do to your friend of many years. “Tamra and I are strained right now,” the Oklahoma native admitted. “I don’t know where it goes … It’s just an ebb and flow. You’re going to see it go up and down as the show continues.”

“I trained with Eddie for years, four times a week,” Jenn continued. “I can only imagine what he’s being told by his wife. It’s a real bummer for me because Eddie meant a lot to me as a friend and a trainer. We had lots of very real conversations in that gym. It tugs my heartstrings for sure.”

“Everything took a turn after Watch What Happens Live,” Jenn concluded. “Tamra and I don’t even communicate on social media anymore.”

Tamra talks endlessly to everyone about Jenn’s relationship with Ryan – like it’s really any of her business. But if Jenn mentions Tamra’s name, that’s out of bounds? As hard as it is to have a former friend turn her back on you, it sounds like maybe Jenn’s better off.

Real Housewives of Orange County continues Wednesdays at 8/7c on Braov.

