Terry Dubrow Warns of ‘Ozempic Shaming’ Dangers

Dr. Terry Dubrow from Real Housewives of Orange County and E!’s Botched has a message for the Ozempic haters – mind your effing business.

The type two diabetic drug has been a popular choice for the Hollywood elite these days. Many stars, and I mean MANY, are jumping on the Ozempy train to get snatched. Whether for a Real Housewives reunion like Dolores Catania or to jumpstart your fitness journey like Emily Simpson, Lady O is here to stay.

However, as more and more begin sharing their experience with The Big O, some are getting backlash. According to Terry, “shaming” is “putting people in the hospital.”

Own it, own it, own it!

“That’s not being reported very much, and that’s because of this phenomenon called Ozempic shaming. We have to stop the Ozempic shaming,” he said on the Virtual Reali-Tea podcast. The reality star noted that the public shaming is causing users not to inform “their doctors that they’re on it,” which is no bueno.

Take notes, Tamra Judge, who recently tweeted and deleted, “There’s a difference between skinny and fit… I’m not on Ozempic. I don’t take shortcuts.” Uh, okay, girl. Where’s the nearest Cut Fitness?

Anyway, Terry continued, “It can have a lot of side effects if you’re undergoing elective surgery,” adding that people “need to open up the dialogue” with the drug.

Since the new year, we’ve seen a handful of Housewives post about their stunning new figures. In addition to Dolores and Emily, Jen Fessler, Margaret Josephs, and LeeAnne Locken have admitted to using the drug and being proud of it.

According to the Marge, she said the drug has been “life-changing” for her, adding that she “wanted to feel healthy and get my body to a place where I’m supposed to be.”

Hey, there’s no shame in their game. And at least they own it. Well, most of them, that is.

TELL US – DO YOU AGREE THAT OZEMPIC SHAMING HAS TO STOP? HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT PEOPLE USING THE DRUG FOR THEIR FITNESS JOURNEY?