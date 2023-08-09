Below Deck Down Under Bosun Fired for Sexual Misconduct Defended by Girlfriend: ‘He Was Just Acting’

Trigger Warning: SA survivors should be wary of reading this recap, which includes descriptions of scenes which could be triggering for those who have shared experiences.

Below Deck Down Under aired some truly shocking scenes this week. As stewardess Margot was passed out in her bed, following a heavy night with alcohol, another crewmember decided to climb into her bunk, without consent, in the nude. It was disturbing, and what would have happened if production hadn’t immediately stepped in doesn’t bare thinking about.

Thankfully, they did. Along with chief stew Aesha Scott, and Captain Jason Chambers, the offending party was fired. So was another stew, who defended the monster’s actions. Now, another person has jumped in to defend the gross behavior. The guilty party’s girlfriend.

Has she been brainwashed?

Instagram account @bravoandcocktails_ shared the image above. It showed a conversation between a viewer of the show, and the girlfriend of the man who was fired for sexual misconduct.

“The fact your (sic) with this man shows you condone his behavior of him being a predator,” the fan said. The girlfriend came back with some pretty wild claims.

“Girl he was just acting , it’s a tv show it’s not real life.”

I’ll let you digest that for a second. What man in their right mind would sign up to act in such a role, where the scenes are going to be portrayed as reality? It doesn’t make sense in any world.

Not to mention, Below Deck Down Under is a reality show. There are structured scenes, such as the crew walking up the marina, but there’s no script to follow. The people involved aren’t actors. So this defense? It’s BS.

Below Deck Down Under continues Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.

No means no. Every single time. National hotlines can help connect victims, survivors, and their support networks connect with local resources. For more information and resources, you can visit: https://victimconnect.org/resources/national-hotlines/

