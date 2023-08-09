Biggest Bombshells Revealed in the Welcome to Plathville Season 5 Trailer 

TLC fans were ecstatic to learn that Welcome to Plathville Season 5 is ready to make its debut in September. A lot has changed for the family, and fans want an update.

Kim Plath and Barry Plath were first thrust into the limelight when they shared their slightly odd family story. Both parents had lived a pretty normal life, which included sex, drugs, and rock and roll. Barry and Kim even attended college before settling down. However, when raising their nine children, Kim and Barry decided to shelter them from the real world, rather than let them experience it.

Growing up in rural Georgia, the Plath children were not allowed sugar, soda, or video games, or any form of pop culture media. The entire family were devout Christians who even formed a musical group, very much like the Von Trapp family. Naturally, there were self-made rebels as well as disliked in-laws. The family has been torn apart by drama, with fans just wanting more.

Olivia Is on the Outs Again

Olivia Plath, the wife of the eldest son, Ethan Plath, is having an extremely hard time, as now the entire Plath family has shunned her. Though Olivia was once extremely close to Moriah Plath and Micah Plath, things have clearly changed.

In the Welcome to Plathville Season 5 trailer, Moriah is seen talking to Kim about how Olivia has claimed the matriarch used Ethan’s credit card, essentially stealing it from him, saying, “She was using a made-up story to validate her big emotions.”

The TLC cameras then cut to Olivia and Ethan hugging in their Tampa home. After a summer away in Europe, the reality of returning to the United States is sitting heavy on the couple. Olivia tells cameras that she discovered none of her husband’s family is speaking with her or wants anything to do with her. Ethan even shares his sister has blocked him from all communication, solemnly saying, “The family is falling apart. And it’s a big old mess.”

Micah Struggles With His Parent’s Divorce

Micah Plath is clearly struggling to comprehend that his parents will no longer live under one roof. While talking to his roommate in California, the model shared that he is “still bitter about the whole divorce.”

While confiding in his mother, Micah notes, “I always thought you and Dad were, like, perfect together.” In a later scene, the second oldest son shares he doesn’t want to “keep walking around eggshells around every single person.”

Olivia Reconnects With Her Sister

With no one to turn to, Olivia is forced to reconnect with her sister, Lydia Grace. The two hadn’t seen one another since they were both teenagers, with Olivia stating, “My parents thought Lydia was walking the fine line to hell. So I cut ties with her.”

In the Welcome to Plathville Season 5 trailer, Lydia Grace is seen telling viewers that anything joyful in the world is seen as sinful, and at the time, her family needed a scapegoat, and it turned out to be her.

Kim and Barry’s New Life

Flash forward to Kim having lunch with a friend who asks, “Are you keeping secrets?” The mother of nine giggles and tussles her hair as she opens up about her new boyfriend, who happens to be Issac Plath’s flying instructor. The next scene catches Kim out on a date, asking, “Would you call me your girlfriend?”

Meanwhile, Barry is hulking up thanks to some help from his son Micah. TLC did Barry a bit dirty since they zoomed in on his crazy eyes while pumping iron, but the patriarch didn’t seem to mind. Barry says during water breaks, “Working out, that’s my new hobby. The blood flows in, and everything gets bigger.”

In the Welcome to Plathville Season 5 trailer, Barry also was caught having a serious conversation with Micah, sharing he wasn’t “going to bargain for something that’s not gonna come about.” A statement that clearly had to do with Kim leaving.

Moriah Hasn’t Changed at All

Moriah, the rebel of Welcome to Plathville, is still very much herself. The singer proudly shows off her newest tattoo, which reads “REBEL” on her forearm. Barry quizzes his daughter on the decision, asking, “So you’re rebelling against everything that our enemy has planned against you?” To which Moriah adds, “That sums it up!” The end of the trailer also shows Moriah getting baptized in a river, which seems a bit out of character for her.

Needless to say, there is a lot to look forward to in the newest season of Welcome to Plathville. Will Olivia be able to wiggle her way back into the family’s good graces? Are Kim and Barry even on speaking terms? Only time will tell where the Plaths will end up now.

