TLC Reality Star Olivia Plath Loses Her 15-Year-Old Brother in Tragic Accident

Welcome to Plathville can be a frustrating show to watch. The series revolves around the Plaths, an ultraconservative family who, in the kindest of terms, value family, religion, and traditional roles. But if you were to ask Olivia Plath, she’d give it to you a bit straighter than that.

Olivia married into the family when she got together with her husband, Ethan Plath. Olivia grew up highly conservative but broke free of that lifestyle when she was a teenager. Her rejection of such values often caused her to butt heads with Ethan’s parents, Barry and Kim. As with other conservative reality TV personalities, Barry and Kim aren’t exactly beloved by fans. On the flip side, because Olivia would stand up for herself and her husband, she quickly became a fan-favorite.

Olivia is a photographer by trade and does a lot of her business through Instagram. But recently, she informed her followers and any potential clients that she’d be taking a break from social media, prompting any business inquiries to come through email.

Why Olivia decided to take a break from social media

Olivia explained on Instagram that she was “taking some space” due to the loss of her brother, Micah Meggs. She said, “I lost a younger brother last night to an unexpected accident and I need some clarity and space for grieving. Unfortunately, reality TV stars aren’t immune to tragedy.

Micah was riding his electric bike on a major highway in the evening when he was struck by a car driving in the same lane going in the same direction. He is the ninth of 10 children, all of whom survived him, along with his parents, Don and Karen Meggs.

Due to a brachial plexus injury at birth, Micah lived with cerebral palsy. His loved ones asked that no flowers be given, and instead, donations be made to the United Brachial Plexus Network (UBPN). Perhaps some good can come out of this through those donations. Olivia certainly is the type of reality TV personality to support a good cause.