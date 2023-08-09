Jeff Lewis Says Yolanda Hadid Was the ‘Rudest’ Bravolebrity He’s Met

It’s wrong to generalize any group of people. We should all know by now that human beings are complex, layered, and multidimensional. Even still, the average individual has an image in their mind of what the typical reality TV star acts like.

And while those who watch reality TV know that the stars are just as human as anyone else, certain personalities give others a bad name. Everyone knows that certain stars can be inauthentic. Some let their fame go to their head. Others are just completely dishonest.

It makes a person wonder what these personalities are like when the cameras aren’t rolling. And for that, we have people like Jeff Lewis and Heather McDonald, who just appeared on Watch What Happens Live to discuss their experience in the reality TV world.

Jeff Lewis throws his trademark shade

Fans called in to ask Heather which Bravolebrity was the rudest she’d ever met. Heather said it was Ramona Singer initially, but once the two sat down, she discovered she quite liked her. Again, that humanity shines through. But Jeff couldn’t help but add his answer. “Yolanda Hadid for me,” he blurted out.

He added, “And initially Rachel Zoe, but I realized Rachel Zoe is just shy. Because I met her a second time, and she was lovely.” Again, there seems to be a theme here. Nevertheless, he continued, “But Yolanda Hadid? No.” Jeff is known for stirring the pot on his radio show. Unfortunately, he didn’t go into any detail beyond that.

But notice, both Heather and Jeff shared a story of meeting a Bravolebrity and getting the wrong first impression. Perhaps Jeff should sit down with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and see if his notion of her changes. Or, he could let everyone know what gave him that perception of her. Until then, we can only guess.

