Dr. Heavenly Kimes Reveals Married to Medicine Season 10 Premiere Date, Dishes on Phaedra Parks

Atlanta’s favorite dentist just spilled some major tea about Season 10 of Married to Medicine. Not only did Dr. Heavenly Kimes take to her Instagram to reveal the premiere date, but she also dished on what it’s like having former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks as part of the cast. If you’ve been sleeping on M2M, now is the time to wake up. Season 10 is right around the corner.

When does Married to Medicine Season 10 premiere?

According to Dr. Heavenly, Season 10 of Married to Medicine will premiere on Bravo Sunday, November 5th. She was in the middle of filming a green screen interview when she hopped on Instagram Live and shared the news.

Heavenly looked super excited to share the premiere date with her Instagram Live audience. We rarely hear the premiere date announcement from a cast member. But, in Heavenly’s defense, she did ask a producer before spilling the beans. They gave her the green light to announce, so if the Bravo higher-ups are mad, please don’t blame Heavenly!

Of course, the announcement of Season 10’s premiere date opened the floodgates to an outpouring of questions about all of the juicy drama that’s going on in the group — especially with such a big cast shakeup coming from Season 9. Remember, in addition to Phaedra getting added to the cast, Anila Sajja and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe got fired. Still, Heavenly teased an “amazing” season, and she promised that no one got off the hook, not even the newbies.

“Some of them came in, and they felt like they wasn’t gonna really be participating,” Heavenly quipped before calling out Phaedra in particular. She continued, “We had to bring [Phaedra] into some sh*t too because you ain’t gonna do some sh*t and then hide your hands. Everybody’s hands are gonna be on the table when we do our premiere.”

Apparently, Heavenly wasn’t the only one getting into it with Phaedra when filming the upcoming season. Heavenly spilled that even Toya Bush-Harris called Phaedra a “messy bitch.” Go ahead and brace yourselves now because the shade will be severe when these ladies are back on our screens this fall.

You heard it from Dr. Heavenly first. Married to Medicine returns for Season 10 on Bravo Sunday, November 5th. Get caught up with the previous seasons by streaming on Peacock.

TELL US – ARE YOU EXCITED FOR MARRIED TO MEDICINE SEASON 10? WHO ARE YOU MOST EXCITED TO SEE RETURN? DO YOU THINK PHAEDRA WILL GET ALONG WITH EVERYONE?