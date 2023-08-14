how to watch The Challenge: USA Season 2

The Challenge: USA Season 2 is currently airing. As there are many different iterations to come out of the franchise, fans are confused about where to watch. Whether you want to watch the episodes live as they’re broadcast, or stream the show online, there are a couple of options. Here’s how you can watch The Challenge: USA Season 2.

Where can you watch The Challenge: USA Season 2 online?

You can watch The Challenge: USA Season 2 online via the CBS website, or by streaming the episodes on Paramount+.

CBS allows all members of the United States to watch their content via the official website. Paramount+ subscribers in the USA are also able to stream new episodes of The Challenge: USA Season 2, the day after their live broadcast on CBS.

Unfortunately, there are no official streaming channels to watch The Challenge: USA Season 2 outside of the United States at the time of writing. Despite this, the first season of the show is available to stream on Paramount+ in some territories, including the UK. Exactly when Season 2 will arrive, however, remains to be seen.

When to watch The Challenge: USA Season 2 live on CBS

You can watch The Challenge: USA Season 2 live on CBS, Thursdays at 10/9c, and Sundays at 9/8c.

With two episodes being released each week, there is plenty to keep fans occupied.

Host TJ Lavin has returned, and promised plenty of action. Now that the CBS stars have been joined by veterans of The Challenge, anything could happen. But don’t go counting the newbies out. They’re as scrappy as you’d expect.

The Challenge: USA Season 2 continues Thursdays at 10/9c, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS, and is available to stream on Paramount+.

