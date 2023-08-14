TJ Lavin Says Vets Will ‘Mix It Up’ for Season 2 of The Challenge: USA

The Challenge has had its fair share of entertaining seasons over the years. From producing stars like Johnny Bananas to Wes Bergmann, to MTV legends like Aneesa Ferreira and Mark Long, they’ve been around The Challenge block and certainly know how to put on a show.

After being on the air since 1998, MTV and The Challenge have been trying to keep things fresh and exciting over the last several years. First, they brought in Big Brother contestants like Paulie Calafiore and Da’Vonne Rogers to compete on the flagship show. Then, they flipped the script again by creating The Challenge: USA on CBS, casting former contestants from Survivor, BB, and The Amazing Race to compete in their version of the series.

Now, with the second season officially underway, viewers will see a handful of familiar faces pop up. And host TJ Lavin spilled some behind-the-scenes tea to The Messenger about what watchers can expect.

Get ready for war!

The first season of the USA iteration only featured contestants from CBS shows. However, the second season will star a handful of MTV icons too. Johnny and Wes are joined by their co-stars Cory Wharton, Amanda Garcia, Tori Deal, and Jonna Mannion during this season in Croatia. According to TJ, this switcheroo should stir things up.

“It’s going to mix it up, and that’s exactly why we wanted to have MTV players in to mix it up a little bit,” he said. “Because it was a little bit too friendly and too kumbaya when it’s just the CBS cast because they’re all just such sweet people. They’re so nice. They’re so lovely. But then you bring in the MTV Challenge kids; it’s a different deal.”

And for anyone out there who isn’t too keen on seeing some of the MTV stars appearing on CBS’ version of the show, Bananas has a message for you: “For those out there that want me or the rest of the vets to retire and this new generation to come in, you’re going to be regretting those decisions if and when that day actually comes to fruition. Trust me.”

The Challenge: USA continues Thursdays at 10/9c and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.

