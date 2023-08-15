Johnny Bananas Reveals Which Challenge Newbie Slid Into His DMs

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio is used to having action in his direct messages. When you’ve been on The Challenge for, what feels like 50 years and 100 seasons, those DM requests can fill up fast. You’re appearing on TV constantly, showing off your six-pack, and winning thousands of dollars. Why wouldn’t people slide into your DMs?

However, before filming for Season 2 of The Challenge USA on CBS, Johnny revealed to People that he got a surprising message from a stranger in his inbox. This time, it wasn’t from lustful followers hoping to get a shot at love with a seven-time Challenge winner. Instead, it was a future Challenge competitor trying to get some gameplay tips.

When a stranger DMs

If you didn’t know, The Challenge USA puts together alums from CBS reality shows, like The Amazing Race and Big Brother, and places them into the world of MTV’s The Challenge. For Season 2, they’ve sprinkled in a few classic Challenge competitors to compete alongside the CBS reality stars.

Johnny shared that it’s common for other competitors to try to form pre-season alliances through social media. Allegedly, Wes Bergmann does it frequently. But, Bananas was surprised when he checked his DMs and saw a message from The Amazing Race competitor Dusty Harris, seeking some strategy help.

Johnny revealed the contents of the DM to the outlet. He said, “He’s like, ‘Hey man, I’m going on the next Challenge. I’m on Amazing Race.’ I don’t know who this guy is from a hole in the wall, so I’m not going to tell him I’m going or I know anything about the show.”

Bananas said that once filming started, he realized there would be a “steep learning curve” for The Challenge newbies. On the flip side, Johnny felt it was tough to be on the show while being outnumbered by CBS stars. He had to adapt.

“It was truly a huge test to figure out how to adjust and adapt and ingratiate yourself into this game, into this format, and try and convince these people that I’m not who they think I am — maybe try and pull the wool over their eyes a little bit,” Bananas explained. “It didn’t really work out for me in the beginning, but it was fun.”

With a prize of $500,000 up for grabs, who could blame Dusty for trying to get some pointers on the ins and outs of The Challenge? Although he didn’t get any advice from the expert, we’ll see how the game plays out this season.

The Challenge USA airs on CBS, Thursdays at 10/9c, and Sundays at 9/8c.