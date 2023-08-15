Sutton Stracke to Launch Sustainable Fashion Company

While many Housewives shine in their TV appearances, there’s something almost rewarding about seeing them bloom in other markets. It often separates those with skill from those with vapidness.

And perhaps it’s that skill that, in part, makes Sutton Stracke a fan favorite on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The quality of her work in the fashion industry might be up for debate, but her savviness as a businesswoman can hardly be contested.

Sutton is always looking to corner new markets. And she’s been in the industry long enough to recognize certain needs. She recently spoke with Us Weekly about her plans to launch a more sustainable, environmentally friendly clothing line.

Sutton and Cynthia’s green fashion line

“I think we don’t realize how much fashion is injuring our planet. So, I thought, ‘How can I be a part of the solution and not be a part of the problem?’ We all know I love fashion, so my business partner and I created a new business called Sutton Brands. It’s a circular fashion house.” Circular fashion is reusing and recycling fabrics on unsold garments.

Sutton explained that her lines will “take excess inventory, items that have been returned, and remanufacture what’s left over so that it doesn’t go into our love landfills.” On top of the desired impact, Sutton has also loved building the operation with Cynthia Bailey. “I thought of Cynthia because she’s got such a great personality and she’s so caring.”

She also promised a great deal of cross-promotion among other stars. “We’re going to use celebrities to help educate everyone on how important sustainability is. We really need people to understand that we don’t need all of these clothes going into our landfills on the earth.” While her intentions are noble, we’ll have to wait to see if Sutton can make an impact.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 is expected to premiere in November 2023 on Bravo.

