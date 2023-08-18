Full List of BravoCon 2023 Bravolebs Revealed

Bravo is facing perhaps the most scrutiny it ever has. It’s prompted in large part by the writers’ and actors’ strike facing Hollywood at the moment. There’s a loud cry for reality TV stars to join the picket lines.

Add to that criticisms that Bravo doesn’t do enough for the mental health of its stars; we see trouble ahead. It’s no wonder there are calls from all sides to boycott BravoCon.

So, in a wise move, Bravo released the list of stars to expect at the upcoming BravoCon 2023, taking place in Las Vegas. We have the list below, but keep in mind, this isn’t everyone. There could still be more to come.

Which Bravolebs will be at BravoCon 2023?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta : Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, Kenya Moore, Sanya Richards-Ross, Drew Sidora, Shereé Whitfield

: Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, Kenya Moore, Sanya Richards-Ross, Drew Sidora, Shereé Whitfield The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills : Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke

: Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke The Real Housewives of Dubai : Sara Al Madani, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan, Caroline Stanbury

: Sara Al Madani, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan, Caroline Stanbury The Real Housewives of Miami : Guerdy Abraira, Kiki Barth, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Adriana De Moura, Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton, Larsa Pippen

: Guerdy Abraira, Kiki Barth, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Adriana De Moura, Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton, Larsa Pippen The Real Housewives of New Jersey : Jennifer Aydin and Dr. Bill Aydin, Danielle Cabral and Nate Cabral, Dolores Catania, Paul “Paulie” Connell, and Frank Catania, Jennifer Fessler, Rachel Fuda and John Fuda, Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas, Jackie Goldschneider, Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga, Margaret Josephs and Joe Benigno

: Jennifer Aydin and Dr. Bill Aydin, Danielle Cabral and Nate Cabral, Dolores Catania, Paul “Paulie” Connell, and Frank Catania, Jennifer Fessler, Rachel Fuda and John Fuda, Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas, Jackie Goldschneider, Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga, Margaret Josephs and Joe Benigno The Real Housewives of New York City : Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield

: Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield The Real Housewives of Orange County : Taylor Armstrong, Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, Jennifer Pedranti, Emily Simpson, Vicki Gunvalson

: Taylor Armstrong, Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, Jennifer Pedranti, Emily Simpson, Vicki Gunvalson The Real Housewives of Potomac : Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, Charrisse Jackson-Jordan

: Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, Charrisse Jackson-Jordan The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City : Lisa Barlow, Monica Garcia, Heather Gay, Angie Katsanevas, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose

: Lisa Barlow, Monica Garcia, Heather Gay, Angie Katsanevas, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy : Kelly Bensimon, Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer, Kristen Taekman, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan (Luann and Sonja also represent Crappie Lake )

: Kelly Bensimon, Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer, Kristen Taekman, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan (Luann and Sonja also represent ) Vanderpump Rules : Brock Davies, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Ally Lewber, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay, Lisa Vanderpump

: Brock Davies, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Ally Lewber, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay, Lisa Vanderpump Below Deck : Captain Lee Rosbach, Kate Chastain, Fraser Olender (Kate and Captain Lee also represent Couch Talk )

: Captain Lee Rosbach, Kate Chastain, Fraser Olender (Kate and Captain Lee also represent ) Below Deck Mediterranean : Captain Sandy Yawn

: Captain Sandy Yawn Below Deck Adventure : Captain Kerry Titheradge

: Captain Kerry Titheradge Below Deck Down Under : Captain Jason Chambers, Aesha Scott

: Captain Jason Chambers, Aesha Scott Below Deck Sailing Yacht : Captain Glenn Shephard, Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, Colin MacRae

: Captain Glenn Shephard, Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, Colin MacRae Family Karma : Brian Benni, Amrit Kapai, Vishal Parvani

: Brian Benni, Amrit Kapai, Vishal Parvani Married to Medicine : Toya Bush-Harris, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Quad Webb, Dr. Simone Whitmore

: Toya Bush-Harris, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Quad Webb, Dr. Simone Whitmore Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles : Heather Altman, Josh Altman, Josh Flagg, Tracy Tutor

: Heather Altman, Josh Altman, Josh Flagg, Tracy Tutor Shahs of Sunset : Reza Farahan, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, Mercedes “MJ” Javid

: Reza Farahan, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, Mercedes “MJ” Javid Southern Charm : Patricia Altschul, Venita Aspen, Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Olivia Flowers, Taylor Ann Green, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Rod Razavi, Shep Rose, Jarrett “JT” Thomas

: Patricia Altschul, Venita Aspen, Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Olivia Flowers, Taylor Ann Green, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Rod Razavi, Shep Rose, Jarrett “JT” Thomas Southern Hospitality : Joe Bradley, Bradley Carter, Grace Lily, Maddi Reese

: Joe Bradley, Bradley Carter, Grace Lily, Maddi Reese Summer House : Mya Allen, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Andrea Denver, Paige DeSorbo, Samantha Feher, Lindsay Hubbard, Kory Keefer, Chris Leoni, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera, Gabby Prescod, Carl Radke

: Mya Allen, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Andrea Denver, Paige DeSorbo, Samantha Feher, Lindsay Hubbard, Kory Keefer, Chris Leoni, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera, Gabby Prescod, Carl Radke Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard : Jasmine Ellis Cooper, Jordan Emmanuel, Bria Fleming, Amir Lancaster, Preston Mitchum

: Jasmine Ellis Cooper, Jordan Emmanuel, Bria Fleming, Amir Lancaster, Preston Mitchum Watch What Happens Live: Andy Cohen

It’s awesome to see so many big names hitting the Vegas strip for BravoCon. There are some notable faces missing, like Jenna Lyons, and Mary Cosby. But, with more personalities to be added in the coming weeks, perhaps they’ll be joining their co-stars soon.

BravoCon is slated for November 3-5, 2023, in Las Vegas.

