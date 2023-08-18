Most Memorable Episodes of Sister Wives

Some of the best episodes of Sister Wives are about to come, thanks to a jam-packed Season 18, which is about to premiere. However, there have been multiple stand-out episodes in seasons prior, which have caused their own drama.

Kody Brown, Janelle Brown, Meri Brown, Christine Brown, and Robyn Brown have been sharing their lives since 2010, even if, at times, viewers would wish they would call it quits. The polygamous family only had one goal, which was to show how great plural marriage was. Sadly Kody’s dream of world domination fell short as the foundation began to crack.

While the Wives Are Away – Season 6, Episode 15

This episode was one of the more heartwarming ones. It seemed as if the women actually enjoyed each other’s company. Janelle, Meri, Robyn, and Christine weren’t exactly close and knew their upcoming trip to San Fransisco would be challenging. The wives decided to make it their mission to really try and bond. Meanwhile, Kody was left home with his 15 children at the time. Robyn told the cameras, “Taking this trip is kind of like us putting our relationships as sisters wives as a priority.”

As the moms drove off, madness ensues, and chaos descended upon the home. The patriarch was hilarious trying to round up the youngsters, including some lame disciplining. Needless to say, when the four wives returned home, Kody was thrilled to relinquish the power. He may have even gained a great appreciation for all that his wives do.

Sister Wives in Holiday Crisis – Season 2, Episode 8

Heartache was the theme for this Sister Wives holiday special, as Kody dropped a bomb on his older children during the festive season. The episode was emotionally charged, and Kody, and his wives explained just how dangerous it was for Kody to stay in Utah. The adults had already decided they would flee for the bright lights of Las Vegas, but the older children were less than impressed. Logan Brown noted he “didn’t think it was fair.” With Mariah Brown crying, commenting she “didn’t know what to say.”

The episode flashed back to times throughout their 17 years in Utah. While fans may have felt it was a bit dramatic, the scenes showed that Kody and his polygamous family had true roots there, which included some crucial relationships. The episode touched on the importance of giving and choosing family over anything else.

Moving Meltdowns – Season 13, Episode 10

The Brown kids have had enough moves in their lifetime. Understandably, the choice to leave Sin City for the cactus dessert of Flagstaff, AZ putting some at their wit’s end. This episode marked one of the first times that Robyn really stuck out as a problem.

The fourth wife pressured Kody to finally settle down, which led to all-out mutiny amongst the children and some of the wives. In extremely dramatic fashion, Gabe Brown, who now no longer speaks with Kody, stormed out of the family home, trying to make a point. Gabe shouted that “Flagstaff sucks,” with Christine sensing the teenager was in denial.

Catfishing Call Out- Season 10, Episode 1

This episode of Sister Wives showed Meri coming clean about her affair, which turned out to be a catfish situation. The episode concentrated on her relationship, or lack thereof, with Kody, as she detailed her online dating history for the world. The entire cast was shocked to hear Meri admit for the first time that the man she thought she was falling in love with was a woman. The intense and rather uncomfortable details of her catfish, including photos of her Meri in the bathtub with a banana, took the series to a whole new level.

Meri revealed, “This catfish was just planting things in my head and telling me how horrible my family was and specifically how horrible Kody was.” The episode went on to show Meri justifying her affair, saying, “That was one of the reasons why I didn’t want him around. I was just angry. I’m just angry at him.” While there are plenty more episodes to enjoy, these few should whet any fan’s appetite.

