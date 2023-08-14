Times When Kody Brown Was Put in His Place

For eons, Kody Brown has felt he was and should always be in complete control of his Sister Wives family. Since 2010 when the series first premiered, it was clear that Kody had an ego the size of Saturn. The patriarch often prided himself on being able to make the final decisions for the polygamous family, even if the decision didn’t always suit the needs of others. Kody lived in a pseudo-reality where he truly believed he was king and his wives should subject themselves to his rule.

Thankfully, there were a few times when Janelle Brown, Meri Brown, and Christine Brown shut the leader of the plural family down. Not much was ever expected of Robyn Brown, who has rarely said a bad word against her legal husband in their 13 years of marriage, but at least the others gave it the good old college try.

Not Everything Is About Kody

A classic moment when Kody was shut down was during one of the many Brown family discussions. Meri, Janelle, Robyn, and Christine were all airing their grievances to their husband, who immediately became defensive.

Instead of letting each of his wives speak, he kept trying to talk over the women and interrupt them. Eventually, Meri and Christine became infuriated with Kody’s rude behavior, telling him to chill out. Meri told Kody, “This really isn’t even about you. Maybe the four wives should just talk,” which left the patriarch with only one option—to act out.

Christine immediately shut the polygamous down, saying, “Kody shut it! It’s not your turn to make noises.” Smiling, Kody retorted, “This isn’t really about me, huh?” acting as if the conversation the family was about to have was actually surrounding him. The sly, fox-like smile annoyed Christine, who voiced, “Sometimes it’s not about you. Just stop.” As Kody tried to make Meri feel unworthy, Christine ended his campaign by saying, “You’re not Mr. Perfect, stop talking.”

Christine Calls the Shots

@withoutacrystalball/YouTube

Even though Kody was livid with being down to three wives, he still lent a hand when it came to Christine moving out of her Arizona home and back to Utah. However, Kody, who has no moving qualifications under his belt, thought he could still call the shots and boss Christine around. The mother of six was not having it, as they argued over a snow blower. Christine noted, “More than anything, these are going in the truck,” with Kody replying, “I wouldn’t.”

Without a pause, Christine clapped back, saying, “I know, but I’m going to be in charge of this.” The Sister Wives star then proceeded to tell Kody exactly where to put each box while he grumbled about a lack of respect under his breath.

Christine Kicks Kody Out

TLC/YouTube

Kody genuinely believed that if he ignored the issues with Christine, they would somehow disappear. However, Christine had other thoughts, as one episode showed her packing up his stuff and essentially kicking Kody out of her Arizona home.

The father of 18 started playing dirty, insisting they split everything 50/50. Christine refused to bite, telling Kody, “my name is on the property.” As Kody tried to argue his case, Christine clarified, “I get the house. You get the property. Let’s make it easy.”

Janelle Claps Back

Sister Wives Season 18 will be one of the most volatile seasons as of yet. A clip of the trailer showed Janelle and Kody having a heated argument, which ended with Janelle dropping the F-bomb. As Kody dramatically accused Janelle of “cheating him out of my family.” Janelle yelled back, “You’re pushing me out the door!” Kody became irate as he argued that the claim was exaggerated while jumping up to run out the door.

As Kody started to realize he was in a losing battle, Janelle drove her point home by saying, “I think you’re manipulative,” with Kody just about slamming the door in her face, leaving Janelle to scream, “Fu*k you.”

