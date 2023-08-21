Big Brother and The Challenge’s Paulie Calafiore Comes Out as Bisexual; Says ‘It Feels Good’ To Share His Truth

Paulie Calafiore from Big Brother and The Challenge has come out as bisexual. The reality star opened up about his sexual orientation in a recent interview, saying it “feels good” to live in his truth.

“I almost felt guilty that it’s taken me this long,” he said in a chat with GLAAD. “I really had to change my perspective and be like, ‘Well, you know there might be other people that are going through this exact same thing … and maybe this is what they needed to hear and what they needed to see in order to do it themselves.’”

Paulie, who others have described as a physical threat on BB and The Challenge, said traditional stereotypes kept him in a box. “Maybe there’s a younger version of me somewhere who gets to see this and [says], ‘You know what, I don’t have to pretend … because I’m an athlete.’ So, if I can inspire just one person or motivate just one person, then I feel as though I’m doing justice.”

Paulie is a changed man

Paulie has had his fair share of heated arguments throughout his run on TV. During his first season of The Challenge, he fought incessantly with the men in the house, including Johnny Bananas and Big Brother alum Josh Martinez.

After being placed on pause by the network, Paulie returned to the Challenge world in The Challenge: USA Season 2. Viewers saw a different side to him as he approached the game and his enemies. Perhaps sharing his truth helped him release tons of built-up frustration.

Regarding his family and girlfriend, Paulie praised them for their acceptance. Following that, he was sure to thank the LGBTQ+ community for accepting him with open arms and finished by advocating for unity.

“The infighting … needs to stop,” he said. “This isn’t a competition of, ‘Who’s actually representing this?’ It’s like, no, everything is together. It’s not just L and then G; it’s [the] LGBTQI+ community … So, as a community, what can we do to be better and support all of our brothers and sisters?”

The Challenge: USA airs Thursdays at 10/9c, and Sundays at 9/8c.

TELL US – WHAT WORDS OF ENCOURAGEMENT DO YOU HAVE FOR PAULIE? DO YOU HOPE TO SEE HIM RETURN TO A NEW SEASON OF THE CHALLENGE?