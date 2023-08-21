Brandi Glanville Enjoys Hamptons Trip With Phaedra Parks and Gretchen Rossi

What do Brandi Glanville, Phaedra Parks, and Gretchen Rossi all have in common? They’re stars of the highly anticipated fifth season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. That, and they’re all Scorpios, too.

The reality TV queens took a trip to New York to visit the Hamptons recently, and thankfully for us, they’re spilling all about their close bond.

Are Scorpios misunderstood?

“Scorpios get a bad rap! But I really think that we’re all incredibly loyal and honest, and that’s what draws me to Phaedra and Gretchen. I trust these girls.” Brandi told People. Viewers will have to wait to see just how close this trio actually is, but according to Phaedra (who works with dead people), her RHUGT co-stars are a breeze to hang with.

“To be around living people, that’s a great thing,” she joked. “Brandi and Gretchen are really alive — they’re vibrant people.” She shared even more about her surprising relationship with the former Real Housewives of Orange County star, who she met several years prior at a Bravo event.

“We bonded, and we kept in touch. I love Slade [Smiley],” the Married to Medicine star said. “We just immediately connected,”

Brandi, Gretchen, and Phaedra give each other love

Although the three of them will star in a new season of Ultimate Girls Trip on Peacock, Brandi met Phaedra during Season 2 of the series. “You know, everyone warned me about Brandi,” Phaedra said. “And so anytime people warn me about somebody, that makes me super attracted to them.”

Brandi, who spent several seasons on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, often finds herself in deep trouble. However, her over-the-top demeanor makes for perfect television.

“I feel like Brandi’s an MVP of reality TV,” Gretchen said. “Literally, she is. I really feel like that. She is really great on reality TV, and she’s so smart … [and] sharp, and she knows how to do her job, and she does it well.”

What happened with Caroline Manzo?

Brandi’s antics seemed to place her in the middle of an explosive feud between her and Real Housewives of New Jersey OG Caroline Manzo while filming the latest season. According to several reports, an alleged misconduct incident occurred between the two women — ultimately causing Brandi to leave the trip early.

“Things escalated, and physical boundaries allegedly were crossed that Caroline felt were serious and uncomfortable,” a source shared in April 2023. Since then, Brandi has been radio-silent regarding most things Bravo; however, NBCUniversal has taken a clear stance. The star was left out of The Traitors reunion and likely won’t attend this year’s BravoCon.

Despite that, we hope the network and Brandi are working things out behind the scenes and can reach a final agreement. Let’s be honest: we need Brandi on TV.

TELL US – ARE YOU EXCITED TO SEE SEASON 5 OF RHUGT? ARE YOU SURPRISED TO SEE THIS TRIO HANGING OUT TOGETHER?