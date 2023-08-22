Love Is Blind Season 4 After the Altar Trailer Promises Plenty of Tension

It’s that time again! The Love is Blind: After the Altar trailer has dropped and fans are in for an exciting treat as they discover what happened to the Pod Squad after the happily ever afters of Season 4.

As usual, more than a year has passed since the cast’s time in the pods. The one-year special will show viewers what happened to their favorite couples since last season’s finale. Which couples have made it work? Did any couples reunite? We’re about to find out!

It’s not all coming up roses. The new trailer promises plenty of tension (and flag football!), as animosity is still running deep between cast members with old feuds, while uncertainty may still linger for those still discovering if their relationships are going to make it in the real world.

Happily ever after

The new trailer gives fans a first look at their favorite couples from the Pod Squad. Brett Brown is seen gushing over some of the couples that decided to say “I do” last season and leads them in a toast saying that “everything happens for a reason.”

His wife, Tiffany Pennywell Brown, supports his sentiment, while the trailer provides a look into a montage of their relationship since the show. It looks like they’ve certainly found their happily ever after.

And they’re not the only ones. Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin Appiah are also basking in love’s sweet glow as she raves about how proud she is of “how far we’ve come this year.”

Even Zack Goytowski and his wife, Bliss Poureetezadi Goytowski, have nothing but good things to say about each other. Bliss calls him her best friend and claims their love story is just starting.

Not everyone is feeling the love

Unfortunately, not everyone’s in a state of unfettered bliss. After all, is it really reality TV without drama? There’s still a lot of tension among those whose relationships didn’t end in marriage last season.

Paul Peden, who called off his nuptials to his ex Micah Lussier at the altar, is seen reuniting with her at the special and admitting that sometimes he “can’t help but wonder what if?” Micah, for her part, reveals that she thinks there may still be lingering feelings.

Jackie Bonds and Marshall Glaze also have some unresolved conflict as they appear to butt heads over their shared past. In the trailer, Jackie is shown looking disappointed and walking away from Marshall while he says that he has no clue what is happening and admits they need to have some conversations before they can finally move forward.

Irina Solomonova is also present in the trailer, spending time with her friend Micah and hoping to address some unresolved conflict of her own, especially with castmate Amber Wilder.

It’s certainly shaping up to be an exciting reunion. So grab your popcorn and get ready to enjoy being reunited with the Pod Squad and all the promised unexpected twists and turns that don’t just address the past drama but leave the future of some relationships “hanging in the balance.”

Love is Blind: After the Alter premiers on Sept 1 on Netflix.

