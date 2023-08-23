Bachelor Alum Sarah Herron ‘Bummed’ After Father Rejected for The Golden Bachelor

The writers’ and actors’ strikes demanded new reality TV projects as soon as possible. So, it was at the very least a funny coincidence when ABC announced The Golden Bachelor just after the writers officially took to the picket lines.

And if the timing weren’t enough, the premise alone had many longtime Bachelor fans skeptical. It seemed unlikely that older adults could deliver the chaos and drama that the franchise is known for.

But once ABC revealed Gerry Turner, the first Golden Bachelor, heads began turning. Many touted him as more attractive than the show’s younger contestants. With all that talk, plenty of other Bachelor Nation members started speaking up. This included Sarah Herron, who revealed an interesting tidbit about her dad.

Sarah’s dad pranked her over The Golden Bachelor

Sarah revealed on Us Weekly’s Bachelor podcast that years ago she “nominated [her] dad. And he got through, like, the first round of casting. He never got the callback and now it’s airing and I’m a little bummed out ’cause I thought my dad was gonna be the Golden Bachelor.” Sarah added that she knew, “He would’ve done it, for sure.”

But Sarah’s dad used the call to his advantage in one other way. “This most recent April Fool’s Day, he got me so good because he said something about like, ‘I just got my last callback,’ or something. He was, like, too specific and I was like, ‘Oh my god, are you kidding? You’re gonna be the Bachelor?’” Sarah was convinced until her father said, “April Fools.”

As interesting as it might’ve been for an already-established Bachelor Nation star to have an attachment to The Golden Bachelor, things are probably better this way. Not only does it widen the Bachelor family, but it reminds us of the new spinoff’s message — anyone can find love at any time.

The Golden Bachelor premieres this fall on ABC.

