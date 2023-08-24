Khloé Kardashian Drags ‘Thirsty’ Troll Body-Shaming Sister Kim

Don’t mess with the Kardashian sisters — cause they’re sure to have each other’s back.

By now, we know Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian have always been given a hard time by their critics. Some just can’t stand that they’re “famous for being famous.” Despite having a hit reality show that ran for 20 seasons, a new spinoff, several successful businesses, and a handful of other jobs. Even then, this family’s fame and power are just too much for the haters to take. And that’s exactly why people resort to trashing them every chance they get.

But after more than 15 years in the limelight and living as some of Hollywood’s biggest A-List stars, it appears they’ve learned to handle the trolls better than ever.

Don’t come for Kim … unless Khloé comes for you

In new photos Khloé posted to her Instagram, the reality star was clearly feeling herself in a sheer overlay dress.

“WOW WOW WOW,” Kim wrote in the comments, to which another user replied, “hey, Pamper booty.” I guess the IG user was trying to refer to Kim’s butt — which most haters like to say resemble’s a sagging diaper.

It’s funny. Because most trolls think a celebrity won’t see their messages. But Khlo had time today.

“Hey, blocked brows,” Khloé replied.

“Those things are tatted on but a hater is going to hate. That ass is ass’n but you do you baby. That’s why we have so many flavors,” she wrote. “Not everyone has the same taste. sending you love and a little bit of agua. You seem thirsty my love.”

Now THAT’S how you clear a chick. Classy, sophisticated, with a little bit of lethal shade.

Kudos to KoKo for standing up for her sister and shutting the haters all the way down. We’re always rooting for the first family of reality TV.

