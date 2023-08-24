PK Kemsley Accused of Spending Over $1 Million During Fling With Rachel Uchitel

Rachel Uchitel is spilling the tea and sharing she had a fling with Paul “PK” Kemsley, now-husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley, and that he spent “over a million dollars” on her buying alcohol at her former nightclubs.

The previous nightclub hostess and manager, now TV correspondent, opened up to David Yontef on his podcast Behind the Velvet Rope, where she talked about how she and PK met, his spending habits, and what she liked most about him.

Free-flowing

Rachel shared on the podcast that she first met PK when he was in the process of divorcing his first wife, Loretta Gold. The music manager started visiting the clubs Rachel ran in Las Vegas and New York City and became a prominent bottle service customer.

PK would go to her nightclubs with friends and clients from New York, London, and Dubai and spend money entertaining them with Rachel’s help. Their relationship started as purely professional and eventually turned into friendship over the span of a year, though she did say that he kept trying to date her, even if she wasn’t interested.

Eventually, Rachel said PK became her number one bottle service customer, and he began dropping large amounts on nightly bottle service, including up to $250,000 when she worked at the Vegas nightclub Tao.

“It was a big deal,” she shared. “It was the most money anyone had ever spent on one table in an evening.”

As they worked together, Rachel cultivated their relationship and friendship and earned his trust, prompting him to spend even more money at her clubs to keep the alcohol flowing, ranging from $75,000 to $400,000 in clubs from Vegas to New York. “He was throwing money on the dance floor and buying the whole room bottles,” she said.

She shared that PK became known as one of the biggest spenders in her establishments and cumulatively spent over a million dollars on alcohol when he was with her.

More than just a big spender

She added that she grew to care deeply for him during this time and saw him as more than just a big spender. “I protected him and cared about him as a person,” she shared.

Eventually, as their friendship deepened, she didn’t see him for how he looked but instead appreciated how he made her feel. She soon fell in love with him and began dating him long-distance.

“He’s a wonderful guy,” Rachel said. “He’s fun and gregarious, and when he walks in the room, everything’s more exciting because he’s around. The intimate stuff is not where he performs the best, but his personality is so engaging and wonderful.”

Alas, it wasn’t meant to last, though, and while Rachel didn’t reveal exactly when she and PK stopped seeing each other, she did share that he filed for bankruptcy “somewhat soon after that.”

The moral of the story is probably don’t spend $1 million on bottle service.

