RHOA Alum Monyetta Shaw-Carter Speaks Out Against Ne-Yo’s Trans Kids Comments

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Monyetta Shaw is speaking out about Ne-Yo’s recent transphobic comments.

“Those views are his,” she told TMZ.

Her statement comes shortly after the famous singer, who she shares children with, made some very questionable comments some deemed as problematic during a recent interview with Vlad TV.

“I have no issue with the LBG— I have no problem with nobody — love who you love. Do what you do. I just personally come from an era where a man was a man and a woman was a woman, and it wasn’t but two genders,” Ne-Yo said.

He added that people could identify as a “goldfish,” but “that ain’t my business.” But he didn’t stop there. He said, “It becomes my business when you try to make me play the game with you. I’m not going to call you a goldfish, but [if] you want to be a goldfish, you go be a goldfish.”

Monyetta isn’t jumping on the Ne-Yo hate train

Although Ne-Yo clearly has a bigoted, closed-minded outlook on life, gender identity, and sexual expression, Monyetta was sure to say she stands with the LGBTQIA+ community. However, she said she wouldn’t rag on Ne-Yo for his stance.

And if you thought his above comments were the bulk of it all, he shared a little more.

“When did it become a good idea to let a five-year-old, let a six-year-old, let a 12-year-old make a life-changing decision for they self? When did that happen?” he said. “I don’t understand that.”

Well, Ne-Yo, you don’t have to understand. Quite frankly, I don’t understand how you cheat on every one of your partners, father a secret child behind your then-wife’s back yet claim you care about “traditional values,” and afford your $12,000 monthly child support payments despite not having a No. 1 hit since 2011. But … just maybe … some things aren’t for us to understand.

Ne-WHO?

After being dragged online for his antiquated comments, Ne-Yo apologized on Twitter. “After much reflection, I’d like to express my deepest apologies to anyone that I may have hurt with my comments on parenting and gender identity. I’ve always been an advocate for love and inclusivity in the LGBTQI+ community, so I understand how my comments could’ve been interpreted as insensitive and offensive,” he wrote.

But shortly after his apology, he posted a video of himself RECANTING his earlier statements. Apparently, the above statement came from a publicist, but this one came right from the bigot’s mouth.

“I have no beef with the LBGTQIA+ community whatsoever,” he said in the video. “I ain’t got no beef with y’all. Do whatever the hell it is you want to do. Do what you want to do with your kids. However, somebody asked my opinion on this matter, and this is how I feel. I will never be okay with allowing a child to make a decision that detrimental to their life.”

“I doubt that there’s any book anywhere or any opinion that somebody’s going to tell me that’s going to make me okay with letting a child make a decision like that,” he said in the clip. “If I get canceled for this, maybe this is a world where they don’t need a Ne-Yo no more.”

Welp, we haven’t really needed a Ne-Yo since 2005. And clearly, the Billboard charts don’t need him either.

