Rumors Kyle Richards’ Daughter Farrah Brittany Has Called Off Engagement

It’s hard to believe it was November 2021 when Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie first got engaged to her boyfriend, Alex Manos. The two hid the engagement for a brief period in the wake of some close acquaintances’ weddings, but all seemed to be going smoothly for the couple.

The same couldn’t quite be said for Farrah’s mother, Kyle Richards, who made headlines with her unexpected separation from Mauricio Umansky. However, despite a tumultuous wave of reports regarding Kyle’s relationship, the two seem to be doing well now.

Mauricio even joined the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star on the family vacation. The fact that Mauricio was there showed grace and seemingly no bad blood between the couple. However, just as Kyle and Mauricio seemed to be in the clear, Farrah entered the chopping block.

Farrah’s ring is missing (and so is Alex)

Speculation began abounding in response to Farrah’s most recent Instagram post where she showcased photos from the family’s vacation. Comments immediately rang out along the lines of, “Wait did she break-up with Alex?” and “I thought it seemed she was hiding her hand.”

Indeed, Farrah didn’t post any pictures with both hands visible, but that’s not unusual. In the photos where fans could see her left hand, there was no ring. One fan offered a possible explanation: “Traveling with big diamonds isn’t very safe. Many women choose to leave their nicer jewelry somewhere safe.”

But perhaps more notable than the lack of the ring was the lack of Alex. “[He] always vacations w them? And haven’t seen a pic of them together in a while.” Not only was Alex absent from the vacation photos, but he was gone without a trace on Farrah’s Instagram. It might just be that Alex is out of the picture.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK THERE’S ANY WEIGHT TO THE SPECULATION? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF FARRAH AND ALEX AS AN ITEM?