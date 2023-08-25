Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko Not Worried About Dancing With the Stars

It’s back to the real world for Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko as the newly engaged pair get ready to start their lives post-Bachelorette. This includes spending time with family, Charity’s return to TV with Dancing with the Stars, and beginning their journey past the rose-tinted glasses of their television romance.

The couple dropped by the US Weekly podcast to discuss their relationship and the future. They shared that they are very happy, secure in their connection, and not at all worried about the new pressures or strain the DWTS might put on their new relationship.

After the rose

Charity and Dotun got engaged on The Bachelorette on August 21 after a romantic and rose-filled journey. While it may not have always been easy, Charity felt everything happened for a reason, and it was all necessary to bring them to their happily ever after.

Even letting eliminated contestant, software salesman Aaron Bryant, back on the show, albeit briefly, before sending him home again. “Seeing Aaron back was a surprise,” she admitted, “but there were just so many emotions, and so much was happening. I needed to see if there was anything I was missing from Aaron.”

Ultimately, her earlier decision to let him go was reaffirmed, and Charity said goodbye to Aaron again to focus on her connections, Dotun and runner-up Joey Graziadei, and introduce them to her parents.

Ultimately, her feelings for Dotun won out, and she let Joey go. While it was sad to say goodbye, Charity confirmed that she would always love and respect Joey and wished him well on his upcoming Bachelor journey.

Now, she’s focusing on her future with Dotun. She recounted how their first solo date was “life-changing,” and their connection never wavered. For his part, Dotun said that Charity really made him feel “grounded and secure” in their relationship throughout the process. He shared they left The Bachelorette “stronger than ever.”

Of DTWS and new journeys

And they’ll need this strong connection to navigate the often turbulent waters of life post-reality TV, including Charity’s upcoming stint on Dancing with the Stars Season 32. Historically, Bachelor Nation couples have felt the strain of the intense dancing competition on their relationship, especially in the early days of the romance. But Charity and Dotun aren’t worried.

“We talked about it, and he’s so supportive,” Charity shared. “He’s my biggest fan, and he’ll be right there with me in LA, so we’re doing it together.” She added that throughout it all, Dotun would remain her priority, a sentiment to which he quickly agreed.

“She gives me reassurance every day,” Dotun said. “I think I’m more excited than she is! And I do not doubt our ability to foster our relationship and be together.”

Looks like these lovebirds have got their eyes on what matters. While Charity is off on her new dancing adventure, Dotun and their families (who are getting along fabulously according to the couple) will be right by her side and cheering her on.

Dancing with the Stars Season 32 premieres this Fall on ABC on Mondays 8/7c.

