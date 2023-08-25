Chase Chrisley Says Parents Battling Lack of Air and Black Mold in Prison

Chase Chrisley is shedding light on his parents’ awful living conditions while imprisoned.

“They’re hanging in there. It’s a terrible situation,” Chase told Extra. “The conditions are awful, and if you read all these headlines, they say the polar opposite.”

“But it is not the truth, and we’re going to be spreading a lot of awareness to that as well.”

The reality star also shared that his parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, are serving their time in separate facilities with no air and potentially toxic fungi. “They both have black mold, [and] lead-based paint; the roof is falling in on both facilities. So it’s just, it’s just a lie.”

“Everyone has this perception that my parents are in this country club prison, and that’s just not the case at all. My mom’s sitting up there with no air, and my dad’s facility has no air.”

Chase dishes on their new reality show

Since being sent away for a combined 18 years, Chase revealed their family’s legal struggles have strengthened them as a whole.

“We’ve definitely got a lot closer. When you get hit with something like this, I feel like a lot of people either separate and go their own ways, or they cling together, which is how we were raised. We’ve clung together, and we’re still fighting.”

He explained how their new reality show would showcase their unique bond. “We’ll address everything that we’re going through on a day-to-day basis with our new reality. Updates on my parents and our family situation and just kind of trying to navigate the waters of that.”

“With everything that we’ve been going through, there’s been a lot of people that have been talking and kind of trying to tell our story for us, so we were like, we might as well get out there and tell it ourselves.”

After being canceled by the USA and E! Network, the Chrisley family announced their newest venture in early August 2023. Although a network hasn’t been announced yet, they claim the show will display their entertaining dynamic like never before.

