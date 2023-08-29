Below Deck Down Under Season 2, Episode 13 Recap: Medical Emergency

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 continued this week, with yet another double episode. Here, we’re delving into exactly what happened in the second of those two installments, with Episode 13. As Captain Jason made a decision on one deckhand’s future, another was brought in, who has history with Aesha. Will the team now finally be able to come together and finish out the season strong? Here’s everything that went down on Below Deck Down Under Season 2, Episode 13.

Captain Jason makes his decision

(Photo by: Mark Rogers/Bravo via Getty Images)

While João would prefer Culver get the cut (me too), Captain Jason decides that Adam should be the one to go. Safety is his primary concern, and his reasoning is valid; especially considering the tragic history he’s had with a freefalling anchor chain in the past. “The situation with Culver … is something he [João] can learn to manage,” Jason says in confessional. We’ll see…

Everybody is gutted to hear Adam’s leaving. After the tip meeting – in which the crew gets a pretty measly $15,000 to split between them following a three-day charter – Jason breaks the news. Adam takes it well and understands the decision. He’s got high hopes of working his way up to captain in the commercial world, before returning to the yachting industry. As someone willing to put in the work, he can do it. We believe in you, Adam! And we hope to see you back as part of the Below Deck franchise in the future.

Margot gets her opportunity, while Culver complains

(Photo by: Mark Rogers/Bravo via Getty Images)

After asking Aesha to be put on service and nights, Margot is going to get her chance with this next charter. Meanwhile, Culver is whining about being sent to Jason for a talk. João warned him that eyes were on both him and Adam, and basically told Culver that he’d survived by the skin of his extremely bright teeth. “I’m not gonna get fired,” Culver peacocks in confessional. Oh, how I wish he would be proven wrong. The ego is out of control.

Elsewhere, the bonding between Tzarina and João reaches a new level, as they cuddle in their bunk. It’s Jason who brings the canoodling to a close, as he calls them both, along with Aesha, for a preference sheet meeting. This charter’s primary guest is Tom Shelton, a property developer who will be joined by all-male friends. They want to go snorkeling and enjoy an Asian-themed dinner. Aesha (correctly) predicts that they’ll be sinking a lot of alcohol.

Before then, however, the crew get to enjoy another night out. It’s a relatively tame one, all things considered. They head to what looks to be either a private cocktail experience, or an empty bar. Culver sits down with Aesha and says he isn’t “going nowhere,” which means he’s going somewhere … hopefully home! Back at the yacht, he cries to Momma Keem all about his big bad bosun. Jaimee also introduces herself, which is kinda odd when she’s only looking at this “boatmance” as a fling. Still, she was rude enough to do “girlfriend” things, like telling Culver his shirt was ugly and to change it before they went out. So maybe his internal voice telling him there’s life in this relationship is accurate.

Luka the lead deckhand (and supermodel) arrives

Photo Credit: Bravo

Okay, I’m not entirely sure Luka is a supermodel. But he sure is handsome. “I don’t think Jason could’ve found anyone better looking than me, but he came close!” Harry jokes. “He’s a beauty queen!” Margot adds. “Have you seen his eyelashes? They’re real!” And we find out that Aesha actually knows Luka already. Turns out she and her sister met him when they were looking for some of their first yachting jobs. Plus, he’s bumped uglies with Aesha’s sibling, AND Below Deck Down Under Season 1’s Magda. The yachting world seems smaller with every episode…

Luka’s a big family man and loves joining new boats. He’s been in the industry for seven years, spending two as a deckhand, and five as an engineer. He’d spend his childhood pulling things to pieces to check how they worked or to fix them, and it turns out he’s applied that to his adult life, too. Sexy nerd chic is his vibe, and he’s pulling it off.

On their first test as a new deck team, the crew do a fantastic job. Luka comes in handy, and both Jason and João are impressed!

A guest suffers a medical emergency

(Photo by: Mark Rogers/Bravo via Getty Images)

Around midday, one guest complains to his friends about not feeling too great. Still, he’s powering through. They all give Margot her biggest test when they decide to let fate decide their next drink. Spinning a virtual wheel, they want a selection of different cocktails. It’s Margot’s idea of a “nightmare,” but as Aesha points out, “the perfect training tool.” Margot should think better of herself, as she knocks it out of the park. She even receives a hat as a gift from one of the guests, and is offered a pair of matching shorts.

That night, the guests arrive for dinner. It’s a beautiful setup, and there’s some stunning food to be served. When the starter is delivered, however, disaster strikes. The guest who felt ill earlier in the day seems to start fitting, before frothing at the mouth. Aesha calls for Captain Jason, who calls for a medic, and she rings for medical advice. The episode ends with the dreaded TO BE CONTINUED.

Below Deck Down Under continues Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – WERE YOU SAD TO SEE ADAM GO? SHOULD CULVER BE FIRED NEXT? WHAT DO YOU MAKE OF THE NEW LEAD DECKHAND, LUKA?