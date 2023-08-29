Tamra Judge Reviews Erika Jayne’s Las Vegas Show

It was back in 2007 when Erika Jayne had her first big hit. “Roller Coaster” reached number one on the Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart. But over time, her prevalence on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills overshadowed her previous music career.

So, she was ecstatic to announce her return to the stage with a Las Vegas concert residency titled Bet It All on Blonde. Erika expressed how healing the experience was for her. But, perhaps expectedly, it wouldn’t take long for a certain Real Housewives of Orange County star to come sniffing.

Tamra Judge got all dressed up with Teddi Mellencamp to see Erika’s show on August 26. Now, Tamra is, in general, a pretty vocal hater. Her penchant to stir the pot is obvious. So, the expectation was probably that Tamra would tear Erika apart.

Was Tamra’s review of Erika’s show honest?

Over three separate Instagram posts, Tamra chronicled her experience at Erika’s show with Teddi. The first post showed the girls ready for a night out, with the caption, “We are ready to BET IT ALL ON BLONDE”

The second post showed Teddi and Tamra lined up with Erika and a couple of other friends. The caption read, “She gave us everything we wanted. What. A. Show.” And lastly, the third post, shown above, featured just the three Housewives. Tamra praised, “We bet it all on blonde last night and won, cause [Erika] was phenomenal.”

Now, it could be that Tamra did indeed like the show. But it’s worth acknowledging there was some cross-promotion going on here, as Erika appeared on the August 29 episode of Two Ts In A Pod, Tamra and Teddi’s podcast. Regardless, it was nice to see Erika looking so happy after her performance.

