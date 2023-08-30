Jessel Taank Says Real Housewives of New York Are ‘A Bunch of Brats’

Real Housewives of New York City star Jessel Taank has been labeled by some as this season’s villain. She complained at Erin Lichy’s Hamptons home about having no Wi-Fi and being too cold. And she was less than gracious when Jenna Lyons gave her some lingerie as a gift. She even called some of the ladies “cackling hags.”

Now Jessel is speaking out about her friendships with her RHONY co-stars and their behavior at Erin and Abe Lichy’s vow renewal. NBC New York has the details.

Jessel was just kidding

“You know, I think people are starting to see my personality come out, you know the humor is there. It’s starting to clock on that I have this very sarcastic, dry sense of humor. That helps, you know,” Jessel stated.

When Jessel was told that her co-star Brynn Whitfield remarked that she felt loved around Jessel, the newbie housewife was thrilled. “That’s such a nice thing for her to say. Someone said something nice about me on the show!” Jessel said.

The fashion publicist was asked how she felt about her co-stars. “I love every single one of them. Obviously, with any friendship group, we have our ups and downs,” she explained. “There are differences in opinions and it definitely, you know, it’s not a perfect…it’s never perfect in any friend group. But I have my own unique relationship with each of them.”

She continued, “Brynn is someone that I love to have fun with. You know she gets me. We can have a real like, you know, cackle let’s say,” Jessel quipped.

“Do you feel like some of the things that you are saying are being over-scrutinized and too much of a big deal is being made out of it?” the interviewer asked.

“Absolutely! I mean, Nothing I say is serious. And you know when I’m serious. But 99 percent of the time I’m joking, or I have this very like dry sense of humor,” she stated.

These ladies were misbehaving

When asked about the group’s behavior at Erin and Abe’s vow renewal, Jessel was honest. “We were a bunch of brats. A bunch of brats,” Jessel admitted. “No, I mean look. The event was beautiful. It was honestly such a great moment for her and Abe. And you know kudos to them for making it through to ten years.”

She continued, “You know, we had to entertain ourselves in the best way we could, whether it was making fun of the weiners or, you know, Brynn having her moment with Abe. It was all in good jest at the end of it.”

Erin may beg to differ. She was furious that Brynn flirted with her husband at his vow renewal. And that her co-stars were chatting during the speeches. And she retaliated by ruining Brynn’s wreath-making get-together.

Real Housewives of New York continues on Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

