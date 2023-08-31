Gina Kirschenheiter Isn’t ‘Anti-Marriage,’ but ‘Happy’ With Boyfriend Travis Mullen

In the scope of all the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 drama, Gina Kirschenheiter has felt somewhat swept to the side. Among the causes would be Tamra Judge’s return and the way newbie Jennifer Pedranti has shined.

But speaking of Jenn, she was the one who spilled some tea to Gina on the most recent episode. Jenn said that Shannon Beador was bragging about ‘saving’ Gina’s kids from CPS when she was arrested for her DUI.

Gina didn’t take too kindly for that, and with good reason. Gina loves her kids. They’re her top priority, especially in her relationship with Travis Mullen. Gina has expressed more than once her desire to marry Travis. However, there’s more to it than that. She went over the situation in a recent interview with Distractify.

Gina wants a ring, but…

Gina reassured everyone that she is “fully committed” to and “happy” with Travis. However, she also said marriage isn’t a priority. Instead, the priority is their “modern family” and “modern relationship,” which doesn’t have to include matrimony in Gina’s mind. Still, Distractify asked if she thought she might marry Travis one day.

“The answer is, I don’t know,” she said. “It’s not like I’m anti-marriage or anti a pretty ring. Definitely not. But like, also, I’m happy in my life. We’re fully committed. We’re both coming off of divorces; we’re both still relatively young like we’re both under 40. And we’re rebuilding. And so like, we’re just more focused on continuing to become financially stable.”

Which was honestly quite a mature answer on Gina’s part. Still, she did suggest that marriage would be good for the kids’ sakes. Gina said that with the kids’ experiences with divorce, giving them a “sense of permanence” would be nice. “I just want them to feel like all the other kids feel, which is like, ‘this is forever.’ Because it will be forever.”

