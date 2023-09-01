Below Deck Down Under Preview: Crew Help Guest After Scary Seizure

What happens when someone has a medical emergency in the middle of a Below Deck charter? Unfortunately, we’ll find out on the next Below Deck Down Under episode.

Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under might go down as the most intense season of the entire franchise. Seriously, these yachties are being tested mentally, physically, and emotionally. Of course, that’s how it is every season of this show, but they’re really going through it this charter season! And Captain Jason Chambers is leading the way while hardly breaking a sweat.

In a sneak peek of Season 2, Episode 14, this charter season took another dark turn when a charter guest suffered a medical emergency. The crew sprung into action, and the footage is incredible.

Yachties to the rescue

Everything was business as usual, but then one of the charter guests suffered a seizure. Captain Jason and Aesha Scott sprung into action right away, with the chief stew calling for paramedics to come to meet them at sea.

Luckily, the crew knew how to care for the guest until the medics arrived. Apparently, the yachties are trained in first aid. That’s yet another one of the many responsibilities for the yachties.

“It’s pretty scary when something like this happens,” Captain Jason admitted. “We are trained in first aid and emergency response, but we’re not doctors. All we can do is provide stability until the medics arrive.”

In the clip, the entire crew rallied to ensure that the guest was cared for until the medics arrived. But then, they were presented with another challenge: how do you bounce back and keep the party going for the rest of the charter guests? It’s just another day in the life of a Below Deck crew member.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.

