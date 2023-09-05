Below Deck Down Under: Here’s What Shamed Bosun Luke Jones’ Text to Margot Sisson Said

Trigger Warning: SA survivors should be wary of reading this article, which includes descriptions of scenes which could be triggering for those who have shared experiences.

Margot Sisson endured a particularly hard charter season on Below Deck Down Under. In addition to the long hours, the exhaustion, and the challenging guests, the third stew survived a major violation of her person when disgraced bosun Luke Jones got into her bunk uninvited and in a state of complete undress. Margot was also passed out after a crew night out. She was in no condition to give consent. It was inexcusable.

Production acted quickly and got Luke out of the room. He was removed from the boat and promptly fired.

Margot got a lot of support from her crew. She focused solely on work for the next several charters. Chief Stew Aesha Scott let her take over on service, and the third stew was rocking it! Unfortunately, Luke, once again uninvited, reached out to Margot via text message on a recent episode.

Margot did not respond

The Washington native received the shocking text mid-charter and it threw her off her game. Visibly triggered by the attempted contact, Margot began downing alcohol while at work.

Aesha noticed a change in Margot’s behavior and confronted her stew. Margot admitted to finishing the pina colada mix. Aesha took the issue to Captain Jason Chambers. Both were very empathetic, and the captain decided to let Margot stay on board. He did suggest she look into some resources to help herself deal with what had occurred, and offered help himself.

Margot came to the same conclusion. She spoke in confessional about suppressing emotions with alcohol. Hopefully, the reality TV star is able to work through some of that with qualified persons.

As for Luke’s text, Margot read it on camera. It read, “Hey Margot, please excuse my silence during this time as I was respecting your boundaries. If you’re willing, I would like to give you a call when you’re free and let you hear my words. Kindest regards.”

Margot did not respond.

Below Deck Down Under continues Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT WAS YOUR REACTION TO LUKE’S MESSAGE? WHAT WORDS OF SUPPORT WOULD YOU OFFER MARGOT IF SHE WERE YOUR FRIEND?

No means no. Every single time. National hotlines can help connect victims, survivors, and their support networks with local resources. For more information and resources, you can visit: https://victimconnect.org/resources/national-hotlines/