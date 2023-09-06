Luke Valentine Addresses Big Brother R-Word Controversy

Luke Valentine — Big Brother 25’s disgraced evicted houseguest — has shared some thoughts about CBS’ code of conduct.

As we know, Luke was expelled from the Big Brother house after he was seen on the show’s live feeds saying the N-word. After the story blew up on social media, CBS announced a statement regarding his fate in the game.

“Luke violated the Big Brother code of conduct, and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur,” it stated. “He has been removed from the house. His departure will be addressed in Thursday night’s show.”

After his removal, Luke’s father commented on his son’s small vocabulary, adding that he didn’t believe Luke used the word in a negative way. Whatever that means. And following that, Luke has been fairly quiet. Now, he’s speaking out regarding Jared Fields’ use of a derogatory term.

Luke feels some type of way

After Jared was captured on the show’s live feeds calling his co-star, America Lopez, the R-word, watchers were outraged by his choice of words. Consequently, they called for his removal from the house. However, Big Brother and CBS have remained silent … so far.

In the comments of one of his Instagram posts, captured by Us Weekly, Luke responded to a fan asking what he thought about Jared still being in the house despite his offensive comments.

“Enforcement of the code of conduct seems rather selective, doesn’t it?” he replied. Although the comment has since been deleted, it’s clear where Luke stands. And to be fair, Jared’s statement is also considered a slur.

Because there’s been no movement yet, CBS likely won’t be taking action on this one. However, Jared’s in for a rude awakening once he leaves the BB house because Big Brother Twitter has NOT been feeling him. No matter how much they love his mother, Cirie Fields.

